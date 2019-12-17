6 Things to Know – BSO Deputy Investigated for Jury Tampering, Baby Flamingo Introduced at Zoo Miami

It’s Tuesday, December 17th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, near record temperatures woke up South Florida with slim rain chances ahead of what could be a wet middle of the work week for the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - A large water main break flooded some streets in Miami Beach Monday night and continues to cause issues Tuesday.

Water was seen gushing out of a hole in the area of Carlyle Avenue and 74th Street and residents in one building had to be evacuated. City officials said traffic was shut down from 72nd Street to 75th Street on Byron, Carlyle and Dickens Avenue, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

No. 3 - A Broward Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation for allegedly attempting to tamper with the jury’s verdict in a Lauderhill shooting case.

Deputy Roberto Aspuru has been placed on a restrictive administrative assignment, according to department public information spokesperson Keyla Concepcion, pending the outcome of the investigation. Officials would not confirm which case Aspuru is being investigated for, but reports say it stems from allegations that he told jurors to find a man guilty in a 2013 double shooting in Lauderhill.

No. 4 - House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against President Donald Trump as key lawmakers began to signal where they stand ahead of this week's landmark votes.

No Republicans are breaking with the president, and almost all Democrats are expected to approve the charges against him. The House Rules Committee was to meet Tuesday in what was expected to be a marathon session to set the parameters for Wednesday's debate.

No. 5 - The U.S. Postal Service estimates it will deliver about 800 million packages this holiday season and while most arrive in the condition they’re supposed to, there are times when items are damaged during the delivery process.

The NBC 6 Responds team found over 400,000 people filed damage claims with the postal service from October 1, 2018-Oct. 1, 2019. Click here to see how to make sure your gifts arrive as safely as possible – and in one piece.

No. 6 - The first flamingo to hatch at Zoo Miami in over a decade has finally been introduced to the zoo's flamingo exhibit.

The young male, which Zoo Miami staff have affectionately named "Solo," hatched in late September. In a video, "Solo" can be seen entering the flamingo exhibit pool, where it was introduced to the flock of adult birds for the first time.