6 Things to Know – Campaigns Make Final Florida Stops, Fins Start ‘Tua Time' With Big Win

No. 1 - Thousands of enthusiastic supporters gathered at the Opa-Locka Executive Airport Sunday evening to cheer President Donald Trump in a late night rally aimed at gaining support in the critical swing state of Florida with just over one day left before Election Day.

Crowds were packed onto tarmacs at the airport, cheering well past the county's midnight curfew. South Florida was Trump's last stop on a whirlwind tour of swing states including Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia. Throughout the day, his supporters had gathered at various locations, including in Tropical Park along Bird Road for a drive-in rally. Supporters at the rally jammed into cordoned-off sections and few were seen wearing facial masks. Officials from the Republican National Committee where seen handing out masks and hand sanitizer to those needing them before boarding buses to the event.

No. 2 - Former President Barack Obama will make a stop in Miami on Monday to get voters to the polls on Election Day for his former running mate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Obama will take part in an event at a location that has not been released by the Biden campaign. The former Commander-in-Chief took part in South Florida events late last month, including a drive-in rally October 24th in North Miami. It's the last chance for voters to make their decision ahead of Election Day, with Biden leading many national polls over his opponent, President Donald Trump. Florida is considered a must-win for both campaigns, further amplified by visits in just over the last week in a half from Obama, Biden's stop in Broward County and Tampa last Thursday and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday in Miami-Dade County.

No. 3 - Over 500,000 people from Miami-Dade County casted their ballots during early voting, the county's elections office reported Sunday evening.

Between October 19th and November 1st, 513,646 residents casted their ballots for the presidential election - with the largest turnout being day one at 43,396 votes. In Broward, the county's unofficial total was at 364,723 as of Sunday evening. Early voting polls officially closed at 7 p.m. on Sunday, and thousands of voters made sure to turn in their ballots before Tuesday's big day. As of Friday afternoon, close to 87 million people had already voted in the presidential election, breaking a record for early voting across the U.S. Election experts believe that by Tuesday night, between 150 million and 160 million ballots will have been cast.

No. 4 - President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.

Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans so far this year remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters. It’s the most direct Trump has been in suggesting he was serious about trying to remove Fauci from his position. He has previously expressed that he was concerned about the political blowback of removing the popular and respected doctor before Election Day. Trump’s comments come after Fauci leveled his sharpest criticism yet of the White House’s response to the coronavirus and Trump’s public assertion that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the virus.

No. 5 - Tua Tagovailoa threw his first career touchdown passand threw his first career touchdown pass and then let the defense and special teams take over with a succession of big plays, and the Dolphins stamped themselves as playoff contenders Sunday by earning their third consecutive win, 28-17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Dolphins were outgained by 326 yards, the largest discrepancy for a winning team in 18 years. They struck for scores 75 seconds apart on Andrew Van Ginkel’s 78-yard fumble returnand Grant’s team-record 88-yard punt return. The Dolphins (4-3) have outscored opponents by a combined 95-34 in the past three games, and they’re above .500 for the first time in their 23 games under second-year coach Flores.

Weatherwise, South Florida will see a dip in temperatures to start the work week thanks to the latest cold front arriving in the area.