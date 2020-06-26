6 Things to Know – Changes in Backdating Unemployment, Baby Delivered in Parking Lot

It’s Friday, June 26th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Commissioners with the City of Miami passed an emergency order Thursday that will allow them to impose civil fines on those who repeatedly refuse to wear masks in public.

A draft of the order first stated a fine of up to $250, but commissioners amended that to a fine of up to $500. The city manager will iron out the details and determine the amount and scale of the penalties, which will first include a warning aimed at educating residents to comply with mask rules. The penalty comes after Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Monday that it is mandatory for people to wear facial coverings in public spaces indoors and outdoors in the city.

No. 2 - A former Miami Gardens police officer was charged Thursday with battery and misconduct for allegedly tasing a Black woman's stomach while he pressed his knee to her neck outside a strip club, and then misrepresenting the incident in his police report.

30-year-old Jordy Yanes Martel turned himself in to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Miami office Thursday morning. He faces two counts of official misconduct and four counts of battery. At a news conference, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle presented two videos as evidence of Martel's wrongdoings, going into the department's investigation of the incident in thorough detail that took place on January 14th, outside Tootsie's Cabaret.

No. 3 - t's a police body camera video that attorney Christina Currie discovered and no one inside of the Fort Lauderdale police department had reviewed until recently.

The video shows what happened in April when a man, who was taken off a bus, was arrested. The police report says Officer Steven Pohorence and another officer tried to take the man into custody, but he was struggling with them. But, body camera video shows Pohorence putting his knee on the man’s neck. Under the new policy, the body cams will also be examined when an officer self reports the use of force due to resistance. To hear more about the new policy, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Willard Shepard.

No. 4 - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has announced changes for unemployed people looking to backdate their unemployment claims.

This action came after people complained for weeks they could not submit applications online using the state’s online portal -CONNECT. For some, this delayed the submission of their applications and impacted when they were eligible to receive state reemployment assistance. For more on what you need to do, click on this link for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - The doorbell camera of a Margate birthing center caught quite the sight: one mother delivering her baby outside in the parking lot.

Susan Anderson told NBC 6 she was adamant about having a water birth, but her baby had other plans. Anderson didn't even have time to make it inside Natural Birthworks. The couple got there just in time for Sandra, their midwife, to sprint outside and catch the baby. For more on this wild scene, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Alyssa Hyman.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, heat advisories remain in effect for parts of South Florida to end the work week with the heat sticking around for the weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.