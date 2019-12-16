6 Things to Know – Christmas Pig to be Pardoned in Miami-Dade, Parking Officer Arrested for Alleged Extortion

It’s Monday, December 16th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, a warm and cloudy start to the work week in South Florida - but another front arriving by the middle of the week could bring a slight cool down to the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Florida Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for two children last seen in the Jacksonville area Sunday.

In a press release, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 6-year-old Braxton Williams wast last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans. 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams was last seen wearing wearing a grey sweatshirt and black leggings.

No. 3 - A Miami Beach parking enforcement officer has been arrested and accused of extortion, police say.

According to court documents, Dante Zirio has since bonded out of jail on the charges. After an Internal Affairs investigation, authorities say Zirio was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful compensation, two counts of bribery and two counts of extortion.

No. 4 - The House Judiciary Committee released its full report on President Donald Trump's impeachment late Sunday night ahead of House voting that is all but certain to result in the president's impeachment later this week, NBC News reported.

The Judiciary Committee's report, a 658-page document, explains the committee's justification for recommending two articles of impeachment again Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

No. 5 - Miami has a little different take on the presidential turkey pardoning. Mayor Carlos Gimenez will add some caliente to the tradition by pardoning a pig.

The annual pig pardoning ceremony will take place Monday at Latin Café 2000 Brickell. The two lucky pigs, Peppa and Petra, were rescued from a local slaughterhouse by the Aguacate Sanctuary of Love.

No. 6 - Surveillance video from a convenience store shows just badly a Florida thief wanted a Pepsi.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video that shows 49-year-old Gabriel Tillman walk into a convenience store last week, grab a Pepsi and try to leave without paying. A deputy spotted Gabriel about two blocks away from the store enjoying his stolen Pepsi and placed him under arrest.