6 Things to Know – Concern Over Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Baby Food Demand Gets Helping Hand

It’s Wednesday, June 17th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you should know for the day.

No. 1 - The Broward County School Board has set a date for when schools are expected to reopen for the 2020-21 school year.

The district set a date of August 19 for reopening schools. Students will likely receive a blend of in-class instruction and distance learning when the school year starts. Superintendent Robert Runcie said the goal is to have students receive at least 50% of their learning time inside a classroom.

No. 2 - Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has no intention of reclosing Florida's economy as the state's daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level, saying many of the newly detected are young and healthy and unlikely to suffer serious illness or death.

DeSantis said much of the two-week spike in confirmed infections that pushed the daily total past 2,700 Tuesday can be traced to hot spots such as farm labor camps or particular businesses where a few positive cases leads to widespread testing that uncovers high percentages of asymptomatic or barely symptomatic cases. But Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democrat elected statewide, blasted DeSantis, saying in a statement he “has lost control of Florida’s COVID-19 response.”

No. 3 - A Florida man faces murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of a missing Black Lives Matter protester and another woman, authorities said.

Aaron Glee Jr., 49, was arrested in Orlando on Sunday, a day after Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found dead in a Tallahassee home, according to a Tallahassee police Facebook post. Authorities didn't say whether the women had any previously connection between each other or to each other or Glee.

No. 4 - For Lisa McGoldrick, she feels like a weight has been lifted. She says her first unemployment benefits were finally deposited into her bank account this week.

McGoldrick reached out to NBC 6 Responds in May. At the time, she told us she was deemed ineligible for state reemployment benefits and technical problems with the state’s online portal. She is just one of the hundreds of people we have contacted the Department of Economic Opportunity about. To hear her message for those still waiting, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - Four-month-old Kingreese is the youngest of nine siblings, and his mother is struggling with keeping his tummy full.

Like every parent, Monique Huggens wants her children to have everything they need, and her current situation is stressful. She was doing hair before the pandemic, but with an infant and other young children she doesn’t want to take the risk. Click here to see how Huggens is getting the help she needs in a report from NBC 6’s Stephanie Bertini as part of our weekly Helping Hands series.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, a drier Wednesday morning for most areas of South Florida will turn into a wet afternoon thanks to the arrival of our latest front. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.