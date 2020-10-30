6 Things to Know – Concerns Over Asthma Medicine's Side Effects, Woman Waits 7 Months for Unemployment

It’s Friday, October 30th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The state of Florida was center stage of the campaign for the White House on Thursday with both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden making stops in the Sunshine State.

Biden made another stop in Broward County before an appearance in Tampa, where Trump held a rally outside Raymond James Stadium. Trump was celebrating a new federal estimate that the economy grew at a stunning 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter - by far the largest quarterly gain on record - making up ground from its epic plunge in the spring. The Democrat is framing his closing arguments to voters on what he describes as responsible management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No. 2 - An arrest has been made in a September crash in Broward County that left a Miami-Dade Police captain and father of a National Football League star dead.

Daniel Chamblin, 32, turned himself in Thursday to face charges including vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the Sept. 20 crash in Cooper City that killed 59-year-old Tyrone White, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. White, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was the father of New England Patriots running back James White. White was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Passat, 58-year-old Lisa White, and Chamblin were hospitalized.

No. 3 - The United States set a daily coronavirus case record with 90,456 new cases reported on Thursday, NBC News reports. It's the first time the U.S. has topped 90,000 cases in a single day.

The latest milestones come during a week of records. On Wednesday, the U.S. reported more than 80,000 new cases for the first time. The U.S. reported 982 deaths on Thursday, according to NBC News. As this powerful new wave of infections sweeps the U.S. just ahead of Election Day, the nation's handling of the nearly 8-month-old crisis has been marked by what health experts see as grave missteps, wasted time and squandered opportunities by leaders at all levels of government.

No. 4 - A popular asthma and allergy medicine will now come with a stronger warning from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says the “box warning” comes after “review of available data regarding continued reports of neuropsychiatric events” associated with Singulair and the generic montelukast. Three different Florida women told NBC 6 that no one warned them about the risks for mental health side effects when prescribing the medicine. They’re all part of a Facebook support group of more than 11,000 people with similar stories, some even more severe. To hear their stories and what the FDA had to say, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Alyssa Hyman.

No. 5 - NBC 6 Responds showed you the challenges people faced applying for unemployment benefits early in the pandemic, and seven months later we are hearing from people with stalled claims.

Claudete Da Silva was one of them. She contacted NBC 6 Responds after watching our coverage on the topic. She says her unemployment journey started in March when she filed a paper application. Then, she submitted an online application. In June, Da Silva says she learned her claim was stalled after speaking with a Department of Economic Opportunity representative. She says an old claim from years ago was disqualifying every new week she was trying to claim. To hear how the problem finally got fixed, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, the first of several fronts arrives Friday in South Florida, slightly lowering temperatures while making for a wetter weekend across the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.