6 Things to Know – Cooler Weather Greets South Florida, Your Complete Holiday Event Guide

It’s Wednesday, December 4th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, another cool start to the day woke up South Florida with a slightly warmer forecast for the afternoon with clear skies throughout Wednesday. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Two men accused of helping to orchestrate the 2011 Miami-Dade murder of a man believed to be the lover of a South Florida supermarket mogul were sentenced Tuesday.

Former MMA fighter Alexis Vila Perdomo was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while his associate and former promoter, Roberto Isaac, was given a life sentence. Last month, a jury convicted Perdomo of conspiracy for helping arrange the murder of Camilo Salazar.

No. 3 - Dozens of people braved the cold temperatures Tuesday night outside of the CAMACOL building for a chance to receive a coveted holiday food basket - an event that has become an annual tradition in South Florida.

CAMACOL, the Latin Chamber of Commerce, will distribute approximately 3,000 vouchers to families in need starting 8 a.m. Wednesday for its 34th Annual Holiday Basket Distribution Food Drive.

No. 4 - Florida education officials and advocates say about 200,000 students could become ineligible for automatic free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal expected to reduce the number of food stamps enrollees.

News outlets reported the figures this week and say a finalized rule could come as soon as the end of the month. Children automatically qualify for free lunches if their families receive food stamps, but in July the Trump administration proposed tightening eligibility for what was formerly called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

No. 5 - President Donald Trump is huddling with NATO leaders as House Democrats prepare to resume their impeachment inquiry probing whether he abused his presidential authority by urging a foreign leader to open an investigation of his political rival.

More significantly, Trump will face a striking split-screen moment toward the end of the NATO conference, when he addresses the news media soon after Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., gavels to order the House Judiciary Committee's first hearing in the impeachment inquiry.

No. 6 - Celebrating the holiday season with family and friends in South Florida? Whether you are interested in evening light displays, daytime activities or an entertaining show to make your December more festive, we have put together the ultimate list of holiday events taking place all over South Florida this year.

