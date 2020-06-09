6 Things to Know – Coronavirus Concerns During Protests, Small Businesses Question Bankruptcy Filings

It’s Tuesday, June 9th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County beaches that have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic are set to reopen more than a week after their previous reopening date was pushed back by protests against police brutality.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday that he was lifting a countywide curfew immediately and that beaches would be allowed to open on Wednesday. The beaches had been set to reopen June 1 in line with a statewide plan to restart the economy. After a May 30th protest related to the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd led to downtown Miami stores being looted and police cars being destroyed, Gimenez instituted a curfew and said he wouldn't reopen beaches until it was lifted.

No. 2 - Protesters gathered for another rally and march Monday outside the public defender's office in Miami, as Miami-Dade Police released a letter to community outlining their policies.

In the letter, the department said chokeholds are not allowed, that officers should move to deescalate situations, that officers should send warnings prior to taking any lethal or non-lethal action, and that officers should step in and stop other officers when they witness policy violations. The letter added that supervisors are closely looking at any incidents where there may have been excessive force.

No. 3 - Thousands of people continue to protest nationwide demanding major police reforms after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Public health experts in South Florida watch on, a bit worried that the year's first news-grabbing crisis - the coronavirus - could easily spread through crowds now in the streets.

No. 4 - Houston mourned George Floyd with an afternoon public viewing and an evening vigil as his death two weeks ago at the hands of police continues driving protesters, leaders and cities around the world into action over demands to address racial injustice and police brutality.

A private funeral service will be held Tuesday for family members to remember the life of the 46-year-old man. NBC News will provide live coverage of the funeral starting on 12 p.m. anchored by Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

No. 5 – As businesses across South Florida reopen, for some it’s just not enough. Many small business owners are now faced with a tough decision whether to file for bankruptcy or not.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to business bankruptcy attorney, Joseph Pack with Pack Law about the options.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be mostly rain free Tuesday with warmer temperatures before the wet weather rolls in later in the week.