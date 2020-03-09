6 Things to Know – Coronavirus Scare Halts Cruise Docking, How to Buy the Healthiest Egg

It’s Monday, March 9th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - The CDC has lifted its no "sail order" for a cruise ship that was prevented from docking in South Florida Sunday morning after crew members tested negative for the coronavirus.

Broward County said the Regal Princess was kept from docking at Port Everglades until a complete review was made of all crew members after two members were previously were on the Grand Princess – a ship that had over 20 cases of the virus confirmed and remains docked off the coast of California. The ship docked late Sunday night.

No. 2 - Florida health officials announced a third positive case of the novel coronavirus in Broward county Sunday evening.

In a tweet, Florida's Department of Health said the patient was a 67-year-old man who is in isolation. The announcement marks the 17th case of COVID-19 that is linked to a Florida resident. Among those cases were two other residents in Broward County - a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man who are isolated and will remain so until they no longer test positive, according to officials.

No. 3 - Publix Supermarkets are limiting the amount of hand soaps, hand sanitizers and other items that customers can buy because of increased demand.

Stores are limiting customers to purchasing a maximum of two items for products such as gloves, wipes, and rubbing alcohol. Signs posted on store shelves say, "Because of increased demand, customers are limited to two (2) of each item in the hand soaps & sanitizers section. Thank you for your understanding."

No. 4 - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church Sunday in Mississippi, two days before the state's primary where black voters will play a pivotal role.

Rival Bernie Sanders was campaigning roughly 900 miles to the north in Michigan, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday. The Vermont senator was looking to bolster his own appeal with African Americans by announcing the endorsement of civil rights icon, the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

No.5 - When you go to the grocery store, surely, you have seen the number of options in the egg section.

There are a number of brands, labels, and cartons - and this week, NBC 6 goes shopping with a nutritionist to find out what all of the labels mean and what are the healthiest type of eggs.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, spotty showers are in the forecast to start the work week along with what should be another windy day across the area.