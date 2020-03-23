6 Things to Know – COVID-19 Testing Site Opens at Hard Rock, Broward County Orders Shut Down

It’s Monday, March 23rd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Florida's newest drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set to open to the public at 9 a.m. Monday morning at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Only those who fall into one of two groups qualify for testing: first responders, and people over the age of 65 who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hopes to expand testing to more people soon, but right now first responders are the top priority.

No. 2 - "Non-essential" businesses throughout Broward County were ordered to close, as the area has become the epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic in Florida with 217 cases reported as of Sunday evening.

The emergency order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, according to Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness. Essential businesses, like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas station, banks and medical offices will remain open.

No. 3 - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) said it has seen historic increases in unemployment applications, with more than 5,300 last week. That's over 400 more than the week before.

“We want people to apply (for unemployment) and realize we are going to use every tool available to help our citizens get through this crisis,” said DEO’s executive director Ken Lawson adding many people who have been laid off or impacted by COVID-19 may qualify for benefits.

No. 4 - City officials have renewed Key West's state of emergency order for another seven days, adding new shutdown measures in light of the coronavirus outbreak in South Florida.

All "non-essential" retail and commercial businesses have been ordered to shut down beginning 5 p.m. Monday. Officials also urged employers to "utilize all reasonable measures to allow employees to work remotely whenever possible."

No. 5 - How has the coronavirus impacted you personally, as well as your family, your job and your community? We want to hear from you — what your concerns are and how you and your community is coping with the coronavirus.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, Monday brings warmer temperatures and increased humidity. Highs will reach the mid 80s, and will continue to rise through the end of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.