6 Things to Know – Curfews Close Nightlife in Pandemic, Family Pleads for Answers in Hard Rock Shooting

It’s Monday, July 20th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Cities and counties in South Florida are shutting down earlier after curfews went into effect this weekend - the newest in a long list of South Florida restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses in the city’s entertainment district scrambled to shut their doors while people hurried to get back home, or to their hotels, as the curfew went into effect. The curfew only applies to Collins Avenue, Washington Avenue and Ocean Drive. Broward County issued a countywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. until August 1st. The county also announced it would be putting a stop to house parties. No more than 10 people can gather for a private party.

No. 2 - A hospitalized Homestead police officer currently battling the coronavirus is in need of a plasma donation.

The officer’s family is asking the public for help so they can bring him home. Sunday marked his son’s 12th birthday. Officers showed their support for 12-year-old Jacob Anderson with a parade. Jacob’s father, Homestead K-9 Officer Doug Anderson, has been in a West Kendall hospital for nine days now. To hear what his family had to say and how you can help, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Arlene Borenstein.

No. 3 - At the invitation of Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, Dr. Ramon Tallaj - President and Founder of SOMOS Community Care - is coming to Miami to open a new coronavirus testing site at the area's youth center.

This site, which will be open from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1p.m. at 16500 NW 87th Avenue, will be under the direction of Dr. Jacqueline Delmont, Medical Director of SOMOS, and will offer COVID-19 antibody testing and examination services. Patients do not need to make an appointment. They must present a photo identification and medical insurance card, if they have one.

No. 4 - Republican leaders in Congress are expected to meet Monday with White House officials to discuss a second round of stimulus to help those needing assistance during the pandemic.

President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to include another batch of checks in the next coronavirus legislation. But Senate Republicans have been slow to warm to the idea. One reason: the high cost of cutting millions of checks to Americans. The U.S. government has sent about 160 million payments worth $269 billion during the first round of stimulus payments, according to a June Government Accountability Office report.

No. 5 - The mother of a South Florida man who was gunned down in the parking lot of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood earlier this week is still grieving the loss of her son, as authorities are continue to search for the killers.

Pierre Jules LaCroze, 37, was shot and killed after driving onto the sixth floor of the parking garage shortly after midnight Thursday, according to Seminole police. Authorities said they want to talk to the two men and woman shown in the video coming off an escalator and entering the casino. To hear the emotional pleas from LaCroze’s mother, click here for the story from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, Showers and storms will pick up starting in the late morning on Monday ahead of what looks to be a wet week across South Florida. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.