6 Things to Know – Dads Brawl at Entertainment Center, What to Know for Art Basel

It’s Thursday, December 5th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, South Florida enjoying the last morning in the 50s for this week with slightly warmer afternoon temps ahead of a dry and beautiful weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for First Alert Doppler 6000 and push alerts on any severe weather.

No. 2 - One person was taken into custody after a shooting involving police officers in Northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday night.

Miami-Dade Police say detectives observed a man riding a scooter near Northwest 66th Street and 22nd Avenue around 9 p.m. and tried to pull him over. As they attempted the stop, the man opened fire with a handgun and the officers, who returned fire before the man fled on foot.

No. 3 - Police are looking for a man who they say punched a father and knocked him out unconscious last month at an entertainment center in Davie.

Surveillance video from October 13 shows 23-year-old Courtney Paul Wilson approaching a 50-year-old man at Off the Wall trampoline center on West State Road 84, Davie police said Wednesday. Wilson accused the man, who was with his 8-year-old son, of taking his game card, but the victim denied having his card and tried to walk away, police said.

No. 4 - A sailor shot three civilians, killing two of them, before taking his own life at Pearl Harbor just days before thousands were scheduled to gather at the storied military base to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II.

Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, the commander of Navy Region Hawaii, said he didn't know the motive behind Wednesday's shooting at the naval shipyard within the base. It wasn't known if the sailor and the three male civilians had any type of relationship, Chadwick said.

No. 5 - It's a great time to be an art lover in South Florida as Miami Art Week has kicked off and two of its major fairs, Art Miami and Art Basel, are happening this week and will attract tens of thousands of people from around the world to the Miami and Miami Beach areas.

NBC 6 has you covered with all you need to know about events – and how to navigate through the traffic nightmares.

No. 6 - A man took his boat for some repairs, but after a year and more than a dozen phone calls later his boat still wasn't ready - so he called NBC 6 Responds for help.

