6 Things to Know – Democrats Battle in Latest Debate, Family of Broward Crash Victim Speaks

It’s Wednesday, February 26th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, it’s a transition day for South Florida as showers and storms arrive Wednesday afternoon before cooler temperatures later in the week and into the weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - After prosecutors lowered the charges of a woman who was accused of a killing in Coral Springs, the victim's family said Tuesday that they're worried she will bond out.

A second-degree murder charge for 51-year-old Yvonne Serrano was reduced to manslaughter back in December for the killing of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares, whose ' mother Isabel Christina Tabares told NBC 6 that it gets tougher every day without her daughter. To hear her emotional pleas, click on this link.

No. 3 - Wilton Manors Mayor Justin Flippen, who was a part of Florida's first all LGBTQ city commission, died Tuesday. He was 41.

Officials said Flippen died of a massive heart attack suddenly before a city commission meeting. Flippen was a commissioner when he was elected mayor back in 2018. Just four years before, he was elected into city commission out of a field of seven candidates and was known as "The People's Commissioner" due to his grassroots approach to public service.

No. 4 - South Korean coronavirus cases jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military confirmed its first case among soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 216 of the 284 new cases were in Daegu, where the government has been mobilizing public health tools to contain the spread of the outbreak, and in neighboring towns. The U.S. military said the 23-year-old soldier was in self-quarantine at his off-base residence.

No. 5 - The Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday opened with a series of attacks on U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who has jumped to the lead after the first three contests to pick a presidential nominee.

The 10th debate was the final match-up before the state's primary on Saturday. Appearing on the stage with Sanders included former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – who shortly afterward cancelled a Wednesday visit to South Florida.

No. 6 - In the midst of the unprecedented wildfire devastation in Australia, an unfathomable wildlife catastrophe occurred.

The fires overtook 27 million acres of landscape and with it the animals that live there as scientists estimate more than a billion individual animals have been killed. NBC 6’s Angie Lassman went to the continent to report on the gut-wrenching conditions – click here for her latest report.