6 Things to Know: Docs Expose Vaccine Infertility Myths, Crime Sparks Calls for Change in Miami Beach

It’s Tuesday, March 16th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two people were killed when the small plane they were in crashed in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Monday afternoon, hitting a car as it went down and leaving the adult inside injured while a child inside reportedly later died, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said the crash happened in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Southwest 13th Street. Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed the plane coming down and hitting the car before slamming into the ground and erupting into a ball of flames. The two people on the plane were killed at the scene, fire rescue officials said. An adult and child who were in the car that was hit had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition. The adult was later released while the child died late Monday night, according to various reports citing Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

No. 2 - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police received reports of a victim with a gunshot wound before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pine Tree Drive. About 30 minutes later, a male victim was found. The man, who had an apparent gunshot wound, died at the scene, police said. Police say they are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

No. 3 - At his annual State of the City address earlier Monday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber made one thing very clear: it’s time for the city’s entertainment district to go.

Gelber said he believes the city should focus on revitalizing the area to an Art Deco cultural district, something he said he has been pushing for since taking office in 2017. Gelber added he has approached the city commission with various ideas, including moving up last call at bars in the area and says all ideas must be on the table. With the spring break season in full effect, Gelber admitted the rash of tourists in the area further amplify the issue of crime in some sections of the city. Gelber said he wants an increase in funding for more officers and cameras in the city’s commercial areas and the Beachwalk while also asking for a fully staffed real-time crime center.

No. 4 - A nationally known dog rescue group based out of South Florida said they are seeing donations hurt after an article tied the group to locations owned by former President Donald Trump.

Big Dog Rescue Ranch, based out of Loxahatchee Groves, told NBC affiliate WPTV -TV the report from the Huffington Post linked the group to Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, and also mentioned fundraisers held at Mar-a-Lago and two other clubs in Palm Beach County. Simmons said the group has received obscene calls since the story was published and one donor withdrew a pledge of $100,000. A spokesperson for Buzzfeed, which owns Huffington Post, told the station that "Ms. Simmons still has not disputed to HuffPost that Big Dog Ranch Rescue has spent as much as $1.9 million at Mar-a-Lago over the last seven years. … We stand unequivocally behind (the author's) reporting."

No. 5 - Some people are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine for a number of reasons. Among the concerns is infertility.

Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey of Conceptions Florida and Dr. Jennifer Schell of Concierge Postpartum Care say the COVID-19 vaccines do not have a negative effect on fertility. Dr. Jennifer Schell, an OBGYN, says she has also received dozens of questions on Instagram about the vaccine. This prompted her to upload posts addressing vaccine misinformation. Click here for more in a story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be feeling the heat Tuesday with afternoon highs expected to reach warm, near record levels. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.