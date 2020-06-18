6 Things to Know – Eviction Backlog Likely in Florida, Gun Shop Says ‘No Masks' for Customers

It’s Thursday, June 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Breaking overnight, investigators are at the scene of what they say is a suspicious death that took place in Miami Shores early Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Northwest 104th Street and North Miami Avenue just before 2:30 a.m., finding what appears to be a white sedan with a smashed back windshield. Officials found the female victim inside the car, but have not released her identity.

No. 2 - Faced with undeniable and accelerating increases in the share of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, Gov., Ron DeSantis this week tried to explain the surge with charts and numbers. But, there were problems with both.

A chart, showing the percentage of tests that come back positive each week, used an outdated figure of 4.9 percent. That appears to be an average of seven days of rates for new infections, ending last Saturday. But, the rates of infection for all tests have been increasing since then, soaring to 12.5 percent yesterday. For more on what NBC 6 investigators found, click here for the story from Tony Pipitone.

No. 3 - Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded Black man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying on the ground.

Brooks, 27, was holding a stun gun he had snatched from officers, and he fired it at them during the clash, but he was running away at the time and was 18 feet, 3 inches from Officer Garrett Rolfe when Rolfe started shooting, District Attorney Paul Howard said in announcing the charges. Stun guns have a range of around 15 feet. The felony murder charge against Rolfe, 27, carries life in prison or the death penalty, if prosecutors decide to seek it. He was also charged with 10 other offenses punishable by decades behind bars.

No. 4 - Renters and mortgage owners are protected from foreclosures and evictions for a few more weeks after action from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, but only for properties regulated by the federal government.

On Wednesday the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend single-family moratorium on foreclosures and evictions until August 31. However, if you are a renter on the private market from a private building, the Florida statewide moratorium on eviction is ending July 1. That end could flush out a backlog that has been piling up for weeks, according to real estate experts and landlords. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Phil Prazan.

No. 5 - A gun shop in South Florida is catching the attention of people for one rule that may seem surprising in the world of the current coronavirus pandemic: no masks allowed.

Guns and School Training Center in West Palm Beach says the rule was done over a concern about crime and the store becoming a target for thieves with faces covered. Shkop said customers are allowed to wear masks inside if they call ahead and make arrangements, something not everyone was willing to do.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, make sure you keep that umbrella handy Thursday with showers and storms picking up across South Florida for the rest of the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.