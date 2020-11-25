6 Things to Know: Evictions Rise After Moratorium's End, Local Teen Honored for Helping Hand in Pandemic

It’s Wednesday, November 25th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami Beach has authorized police officers to hand out citations to people who refuse to wear masks in the city's commercial districts during the holiday season.

City Manager Jimmy Morales said the enforcement, which begins Wednesday, is in response to the anticipation of a high number of visitors for Thanksgiving weekend. Officers are authorized to hand out masks to people who are not wearing one. If they refuse to take it, the officer will then issue a citation. Police will focus on the city's commercials districts, like Lincoln Road, Ocean Drive and Washington Avenue. This is despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis back in September that suspended the collection of COVID-19 related fines.

No. 2 - With COVID-19 infections on the rise going into the holidays in South Florida, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava introduced the county's first Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Peter Paige will be taking the helm of the region's COVID-19 response moving forward. The task that lies before the Dr. Paige may be daunting. Health experts expect the seeds of another wave of coronavirus cases to be planted this Thanksgiving, as families and friends gather for the holiday. The new Chief Medical Officer kept his recommendations on how to manage the spread of the virus over the next few days general - asking people to keep their gatherings small, preferably outside and maintain social distancing.

No. 3 - A South Florida man says while he was fighting COVID-19, the hospital sent him home and told him to monitor his own oxygen levels.

Sam Nehme is back at work at Broward Motorsports after his battle with the virus. He tested positive at the end of August. Nehme said his doctors told him his oxygen level was at 92%, good enough to get sent home with a pulse oximeter. Memorial Healthcare System has given out more than 200 since August, which allows patients to recover at home. To hear why Nehme said it was the best thing for everyone, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Derrick Lewis.

No. 4 - Florida’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired at the end of September. Since then, enforcement of eviction orders has resumed in some counties.

From April to the end of September, the state didn’t allow renters to be evicted from their homes, giving people some time to get through the tough times caused by COVID-19. According to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts, 5,063 evictions have been filed in the county since March. A look at the number of removal orders served in Broward shows a spike in enforcement. To hear why some landlords think the moratorium’s end is a good thing, click here for the NBC 6 Responds story from consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - A local teen featured on NBC 6’s Helping Hands segment for his efforts in helping a fellow teen battling food insecurity in the pandemic will be getting some national exposure.

In August, Steven Ferreiro stepped up to help two married frontline medical workers who lost their home and pet during the pandemic. The teenager helped the family get a new temporary home so they could start rebuilding their lives. Wednesday, he will be featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show about his efforts, which you can see at 2 p.m. on NBC 6. To hear what Ferreiro had to say about his efforts, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Stephanie Bertini.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will have a slightly warmer and humid start to Wednesday, but an afternoon breeze makes for a pleasant day before Thanksgiving. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.