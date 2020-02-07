6 Things to Know – Expensive Stem Cell Safety Concerns, Miami Beach Cracks Down on Illegal Rentals

It’s Friday, February 7th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, South Florida is in for wet and windy conditions for most of Friday morning and into the afternoon ahead of what should be a cooler - and drier – weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - A Margate Fire Rescue lieutenant is facing attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he shot a man inside a car during a Super Bowl Sunday block party in Cooper City.

Lorne Brown, 39, was arrested early Thursday on charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Margate city officials said Brown, who has been with the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department since August 2004, has been suspended with pay.

No. 3 - Two people were injured after a bus ran off the roadway and crashed near a park Thursday in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Coral Way. A witness said she saw the bus make a U-turn before it lost control and ran over the median. Two men were taken to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No. 4 - The Democratic Party's seven strongest presidential contenders are preparing for what could be the fiercest debate stage clash of the 2020 primary season as candidates look to survive the gauntlet of contests that lie ahead.

The field has been shaken and reshaped by chaotic Iowa caucuses earlier this week, and Friday's debate in New Hampshire — coming four days before the state's primary — offers new opportunity and risk for the shrinking pool of White House hopefuls.

No. 5 - As the city of Miami Beach continued to crack down on illegal homes listed on short-term rental sites, it issued $168,000 in fines for illegal vacation rentals during Super Bowl weekend.

From the Thursday before the big game to this Monday, the city issued 17 violations of zoning regulations and city codes. The majority of the fines came from a residence on Pine Tree Drive - its fifth violation came with a $100,000 fine.

No. 6 – Patients across South Florida and around the country are spending thousands of dollars for expensive stem cell therapies – and in many cases, still having the same pain as they did before the procedures.

The NBC 6 Investigators have one expert's warning against getting treatments that are not approved or regulated by the FDA. Click here for the complete story from NBC 6’s Sasha Jones.