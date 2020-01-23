6 Things to Know – Family of Local Rapper Threaten Lawsuit, Miami Cop Suspended After Claim

It’s Thursday, January 23rd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, it's a warmer morning across South Florida with breezy conditions and an afternoon shower sticking around ahead of a slightly cooler weekend.

No. 2 - Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In a press release, the Hollywood Police Department said Brown is being charged with one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an occupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief. Officers responded to the home of Brown on Tuesday, where they arrested his trainer, Glen Holt, on a battery charge.

No. 3 - A man who police believe may be the infamous "Pillowcase Rapist" responsible for attacking dozens of women in South Florida in the 1980s has been brought back to Miami.

Robert Koehler, 60, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, records show. He was being held without bond. Police believe Koehler is responsible for attacking at least 44 women in Miami-Dade and Broward between 1981 and 1986.

No. 4 - The family of rapper Kodak Black is planning to sue a federal Department of Justice agency after the treatment their son said he and other inmates received in a Florida federal prison.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the South Florida native alleged that a Bureau of Prisons supervisor played a role in him being laced, bruised and brutally beaten. Black served four months of a four-year sentence at the federal prison in Miami before an altercation at the facility had him moved to a prison in Southwest Miami-Dade.

No. 5 - House Democrats launched into marathon arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Wednesday, appealing to skeptical Republican senators to join them in voting to oust Trump from office to "protect our democracy."

Trump's lawyers sat by, waiting their turn, as the president blasted the proceedings from afar, threatening jokingly to face off with the Democrats by coming to "sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces."

No. 6 - Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz has been suspended after he told commissioners he was black while addressing complaints about alleged discrimination in the police department.

Officials with the department confirmed Wednesday that Ortiz had been suspended. The comment was made during a meeting last week where members of Miami's largest black police association aired grievances about racial discrimination within the department.