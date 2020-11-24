6 Things to Know: Family Sues Publix Over COVID Death, Black Friday Deals Already Out

It’s Tuesday, November 24th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Local airports may not be as busy as they were before the pandemic, but the volume of passengers coming through has risen significantly despite CDC warnings not to leave home for Thanksgiving.

In October, about 40,000 passengers made their way through Miami International Airport every day. Over the weekend, that number shot up to 62,000, and the rate is expected to increase after Thursday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also saw a significant jump in passenger traffic, with 68,000 expected on a daily basis this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that "gathering with people who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu," so if you do plan on possibly opening up your circle, make sure to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash your hands often.

No. 2 - Officials were investigating a small plane crash that killed a pilot Monday afternoon at a Pembroke Pines airport.

The crash took place on a North Perry Airport runway shortly after takeoff at 3:25 p.m. Only the pilot was onboard, and their identity has not been released. The aircraft was reported to be a single-engine Lancair Legacy FG. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

No. 3 - President-elect Joe Biden is set to formally introduce his national security team to the nation, building out a team of Obama administration alumni that signals his shift away from the Trump administration’s “America First” policies and a return to U.S. engagement on the global stage.

The picks for national security and foreign-policy posts include former Secretary of State John Kerry to take the lead on combating climate change. Kerry and several other people set to join the upcoming administration will be discussed by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during a Tuesday afternoon event. Biden's emerging Cabinet marks a return to a more traditional approach to governing, relying on veteran policymakers with deep expertise and strong relationships in Washington and global capitals. And with a roster that includes multiple women and people of color — some of whom are breaking historic barriers in their posts — Biden is fulfilling his campaign promise to lead a team that reflects the diversity of America.

No. 4 - A South Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Publix months after a Miami Beach employee died of COVID-19, alleging that the company failed to take measures to protect its employees at the beginning of the pandemic despite knowing the dangers of the virus.

Gerardo Gutierrez, 70, died in April, weeks after catching the virus from a fellow employee who worked alongside him at the Publix at 1920 West Avenue on Miami Beach. The lawsuit alleges that Publix Super Markets Inc. "minimized, downplayed, misrepresented, and otherwise concealed" the risk of COVID-19 to its employees and prohibited PPE so as to not scare shoppers. The suit alleges the company "was more concerned with protecting its sales and profits." To hear what else Arlane Gutierrez had to say, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Alyssa Hyman.

No. 5 - Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, will have a different feel to it because of the pandemic with more people expected to do their shopping from home.

From toys and electronics to clothes - retailers are already offering deep discounts, according to experts. If you’re afraid to buy now, thinking you might miss out on a lower price later, experts say don’t worry – most stores are matching their own prices. For more on what deals are already out and why you may want to buy earlier, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida is in for quite the windy Tuesday with an isolated shower before the weather clears up in time for Thursday's turkey. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.