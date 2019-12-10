6 Things to Know – Final Goodbyes to Slain UPS Driver, Inside World’s First Graffiti Museum

It’s Tuesday, December 10th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, a warmer morning is in store for South Florida with humidity and temperatures feeling more like it's summertime by the afternoon.

No. 2 – Hundreds of friends, family and co-workers showed up a viewing for the UPS driver who was killed during a shootout last week in Miramar.

Those in attendance showed their respect for 27-year-old Frank Ordonez at Vior funeral home in Miami. Ordonez was also honored at a vigil Sunday night and will be laid to rest at a funeral Tuesday afternoon.

No. 3 – Only on 6, days after his death neighbors of Richard Cutshaw, the bystander who was killed during the shootout in Miramar, are remembering the kindness and warmth he brought to the neighborhood.

The 70-year-old was driving home Thursday afternoon when he was caught in the crossfire between police and two robbery suspects at a busy intersection along Miramar Parkway.

No. 4 - House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump early Tuesday, multiple sources tell NBC News.

Though not final until an official announcement is made, Democrats are expected to put forward one charge against the president of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress, according to five people familiar with the Democratic discussions.

No. 5 - Consumers receive an estimated 180 million robocalls per day. Many people don't bother to pick up. Others hang up right way.

No. 5 - Consumers receive an estimated 180 million robocalls per day. Many people don't bother to pick up. Others hang up right way.

But, some people actually look forward to the calls. They're making money from them, sometimes thousands of dollars.

No. 6 - The city of Miami is the home to the world's first museum dedicated to graffiti.

No. 6 - The city of Miami is the home to the world's first museum dedicated to graffiti.

The museum in Wynwood has nearly a dozen different murals and is drawing attention from all over the globe.