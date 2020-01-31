6 Things to Know – Finishing Touches for Super Bowl LIV, Trump Impeachment Trial Coming to an End

It’s Friday, January 31st – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Authorities continued their search Thursday for a missing newborn from South Florida whose father was found dead in an apparent suicide following a triple murder in southwest Miami-Dade.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office officials said they conducted an "exhaustive" search of the area near where 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation revealed that Ernesto Caballeiro left Miami-Dade about four and a half hours before arriving in Pasco County, and was only there a matter of minutes before he killed himself.

No. 2 - A Florida man who killed another man who he thought had placed a "voodoo curse" on him texted the victim that he would die that day, Miramar Police said.

Najay Marcellos Jackson, 19, was arrested on a premeditated murder charge in the Wednesday morning shooting that happened in the 8900 block of Southwest 19th Street, an arrest report said. According to the report, a witness told police they heard several gunshots and saw a man walking to a bicycle as he tucked an object into his waistband and rode off on the bicycle.

No. 3 - The U.S. advised against all travel to China on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency. The number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday local time.

The State Department's travel advisory told Americans currently in China to consider departing using commercial means, and requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel "in light of the novel coronavirus."

No. 4 - Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting odds the Senate will vote imminently to acquit without new testimony, in a matter of days.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said late Thursday she would vote to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial, building momentum for the Democrats’ effort. A vote on the witness question, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the trial with Trump’s expected acquittal.

No. 5 - For a record setting 11th time, South Florida will play host to the final professional football game of the season as the NFL brings Super Bowl LIV to Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday – the first time the stadium has hosted the biggest game of the year in a decade.

NBC 6 has you covered with everything from what you can and can’t bring into the stadium to parking and what the weather will be Sunday – click here for our complete coverage of the big game.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, a wet weather sticks around starting Friday afternoon and into the weekend before what looks like a clear- and cooler - Super Bowl Sunday. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.