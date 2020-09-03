6 Things to Know – Fired Police Chief Speaks After Suing City, COVID Cancels Major South Florida Events

It’s Thursday, September 3rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - After cyber attacks plagued Miami-Dade County Public Schools Wednesday -- the third day in a row the district has faced interruptions to virtual learning -- the district says some students will switch to different online learning platforms in the meantime.

Officials said the 200,000 students who were already logged on Wednesday should stay logged on, while students and teachers who are having issues logging on should use the district's alternative log in method. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that the district suffered a distributed denial of service attack Monday morning as a software glitch blocked access to the district’s servers. The glitch and DDoS attack rendered multiple online school district features useless and teaching nearly impossible.

No. 2 - Police have opened an investigation after a body was found washed ashore late Wednesday night on a beach in Surfside.

Miami-Dade Police say the body of a man was found alone the shore near the intersection of 95th Street and Collins Avenue around 10 p.m. Officials have not released any additional details on the case, including the identity of the victim or how they got to the location.

No. 3 - The former Chief of Police of Opa-locka is now suing the city who says it let him go because of his lack of leadership.

James Dobson alleges political leaders were delving into police matters, especially when family members or those politically connected were involved. Police body camera video NBC 6 obtained showed a woman the Opa-locka officer writing the report identified as Ramona Pigatt, who the city confirmed Wednesday is Mayor Matthew Pigatt’s cousin. The body cam video was recorded on Aug. 13. The next day, Dobson was fired. To here what else Dobson has to say, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you will see Only on 6.

No. 4 - Miami Beach's Art Basel, one of South Florida's major yearly events, has canceled this year's fair due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Art Basel was set to take place Dec. 3 to Dec. 6 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The next edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach will take place from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2021. At the same time, the Tortuga Music Festival has been canceled and rescheduled until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday. The annual three-day country music festival now aimed to take place Nov. 12-14, 2021, and will retain the same headliners, including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw.

No. 5 – Jimmy Butler got the first free throw to bounce home, made a second one that was irrelevant with no time left and the Miami Heat grabbed control of their East semifinal matchup with a 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

With the win, Miami became the first No. 5 seed to take a 2-0 series lead over a No. 1 seed. Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Tyler Herro added 17 off the bench and Jae Crowder had 16 for Miami - which is 6-0 in this postseason. Game three between the teams tips off Friday night at the NBA bubble inside Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports complex.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances will remain low for Thursday across South Florida, but the wet weather will make its return this weekend across the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts of any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.