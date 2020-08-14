6 Things to Know – Firefighters Share COVID Survival Story, Bodycam Shows Local Cop Kneeling on Man

It’s Friday, August 14th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - With his hands cuffed behind his back and his face down on the ground, body camera video from August 2018 shows Keeler Harris saying he can't breathe multiple times while being arrested by Miami-Dade Police.

The video shows one officer walk up to Harris, who is already on the ground, and put his knee on his back. According to an arrest report, police spotted Harris in a car they thought was stolen. Another part of the video shows him on the ground when another officer begins punching him. To see more of the video and what police are saying, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Kim Wynne.

No. 2 - The FBI is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing mother from Georgia whose son was found wandering in South Florida.

At a news conference Thursday, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro said agents are searching for clues in the "mysterious disappearance" of Leila Cavett. The search for the 21-year-old Cavett began on July 26, when her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone barefoot in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex. To hear what officials are saying may help them find Cavett, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Amanda Plasencia.

No. 3 - The coronavirus has hit the dental industry hard. Models last month from the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute predict dental spending could be down by as much as 38% by the end of 2020 and 20% in 2021.

Now, the World Health Organization has released interim guidance regarding dental visits. In the guidelines, they advised that "routine non-essential oral health care – which usually includes oral health check-ups, dental cleanings and preventive care – be delayed until there has been sufficient reduction in COVID-19 transmission rates." Essential visits, defined as "urgent or emergency oral health care interventions that are vital for preserving a person's oral functioning, managing severe pain or securing quality of life," should continue, the guidelines said.

No. 4 - Nearly one month into the abbreviated 2020 season, the Miami Marlins finally will play their home opener Friday as they open a three game series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Marlins' 23-day road odyssey was necessitated by a coronavirus outbreak that infected at least 18 of their players during the opening weekend in Philadelphia. Their season was suspended for a week and the schedule scrambled, including the postponement of the first eight scheduled games at Marlins Park.

No. 5 - The Hialeah Fire Department station 3 is located in a coronavirus hot spot. According to the most recent data posted by the Florida Department of Health, the station’s zip code has over 4,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases - one of the highest numbers in the state.

Hialeah Fire Rescue tells NBC 6 that 20 of their first responders have caught the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. To hear from some of those first responders and get their message on why you should take the symptoms serious, click here for a report from investigator Phil Prazan you will see Only on 6.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, parts of South Florida will be dodging raindrops to start Friday morning before facing temperatures that feel like the triple digits while Tropical Storm Josephine weakened and continues not to be a threat at this time. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.