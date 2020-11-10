6 Things to Know – Flooding Insurance Questions After Eta, Study Explores Impacts of COVID on Fertility

It’s Tuesday, November 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Cities in South Florida mopped up after Tropical Storm Eta flooded some areas with a deluge that swamped entire neighborhoods and filled some homes with rising water that did not drain for hours.

It was the 28th named storm in a busy hurricane season, and the first to make landfall in Florida. Eta swept over South Florida, then moved Monday into the Gulf of Mexico near where the Everglades meet the sea. As much as 16 inches of rain damaged one of the state’s largest COVID-19 testing sites, at Miami-Dade County’s Hard Rock Stadium, officials said. Portions of Broward County saw rainfall over 18 inches during a 48 hour period that included Eta’s arrival.

No. 2 - All public schools in Broward County and most in Miami-Dade County will be reopening Tuesday, after the wet weather from Tropical Storm Eta forced their closure on Monday.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said all campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule. The Miami-Dade school district said all but 17 schools would be reopened on Tuesday. The 17 schools had flooding and access challenges, officials said.

No. 3 - Eta brought massive flooding to neighborhoods across South Florida, and now many people are assessing the damage to homes and cars. But, how do you know if your insurance policy covers flood damage?

Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute says the best place to start is by looking at your insurance policy’s front page, known as the Declaration page. When it comes to home damage caused by flooding, you need a separate Flood Insurance policy. This policy is offered through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program, or by private insurers. This type of policy covers property damage to the home or renter’s possessions. For more on what you need to know, click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No.4 - On Monday, the U.S. recorded 133,819 new coronavirus cases. It is the first time cases have crossed 130,000 in one day, and the sixth day in a row that the U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 cases in a day, according to a tally by NBC News.

The country also reported 729 deaths on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. has recorded 10,174,915 total virus cases and 240,051 deaths. The White House coronavirus task force under outgoing President Donald Trump in late March initially said models showed COVID-19 would kill from 100,000 to 240,000 people. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it anticipates from 250,000 to 266,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Nov. 28.

No. 5 - new study by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has discovered potential impacts COVID-19 can have on male fertility and sexually transmitted diseases.

During autopsies of six men who died of the coronavirus, researchers found some of the men had impaired sperm function and later found the virus had invaded testis tissue. Researchers say it makes sense that the testes would be targeted by a COVID-19 infection. They say the virus has an affinity for angiotensin-converting enzymes receptors, which are in many of the body's organs, like the kidneys, lungs, heart and testes.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will remain under a flood watch through Wednesday after Eta's arrival, but drying out will take place by the end of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.