6 Things to Know – Florida Begins Reopening From Pandemic, Program Allows Teaching Without Certificate

It’s Monday, May 4th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A school in Miami-Dade is set to open their doors despite three South Florida counties still not getting the green light to resume activities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Operators of the Aventura Learning Center sent messages to parents on social media Sunday evening that they would be up and running for business, shocking the parents concerned about their kids and also the city. Its social media pages Sunday night sent messages to followers saying they are taking every precaution for the first day back to school and they “hope to see you May 4th.” A later message aimed to clarify that statement, saying further notifications would come.

No. 2 - Business owners across much of Florida were busy Sunday preparing to reopen under new restrictions.

Restaurants spaced out tables six-feet apart and salon owners begged to be considered in Monday's cautious, phase-one reopening. Restaurants around the state will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity starting Monday, and allow seating outside. Thousands of Floridians are also antsy to work, to live, to get back to normal — whatever that will look like. As of Sunday, Florida had just over 36,000 coronavirus cases, with around 1,379 deaths — including some 600 new cases Sunday.

No. 3 - The cities of Hialeah and Miami are offering a temporary emergency program for tenants who’ve lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hialeah city officials, a forgivable loan of $1,000 will be given to just 1,000 households that qualify for the program. The loan will be given over a 3-month period. Miami will be offering $1,500 to eligible residents starting Monday. Click here for information on how to apply in both cities.

No. 4 - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony shared the story of when he shot and killed a man in self-defense while a teenager in Phialdelphia.

The incident was brought to light by the online watchdog publication Floridabulldog.org. The incident took place in 1993, and according to the article stemmed from a verbal altercation between Tony and a man named Hector Rodriguez. Tony described it as a traumatic incident where in self-defense he protected himself and his brother. Tony says he went to the police station with his father, and the Pennsylvania judicial system found the shooting was justified.

No. 5 - The coronavirus pandemic has left a mark on many communities in Florida. The situation has created a demand for teaching, and one company is offering a job opportunity during these trying times.

Outschool is an online learning platform where parents can sign their kids up for a variety of classes. ‘Teachers’ meet with kids through a virtual classroom. The good news is no teaching credentials are needed to be part of the team. Outschool is hiring 5,000 teachers to keep up with the demand. ‘Teachers’ get to be their own boss, set their own rules through the guidelines of Outschool and can stand to make around $40 a class.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, after a beautiful weekend across the area, South Florida will see temperatures rise Monday to start the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.