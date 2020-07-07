6 Things to Know – Florida Orders Schools Reopened, Police Force Makes Changes After Investigation

It’s Tuesday, July 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced another round of shutdowns and additional public health measures Monday as Florida's coronavirus count continued to rise at an alarming rate.

Restaurants, ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms, fitness centers, and short-term rentals in Miami-Dade are all being ordered to shut down as of Wednesday, July 8th. Restaurants may continue to operate for takeout and delivery services only. Gimenez later added that outdoor dining will still be allowed, "with restrictions that include tables of no more than four patrons, appropriate distancing, and music played at a level that does not require shouting to prevent the emission of potentially dangerous airborne droplets."

No. 2 - The Florida Department of Education ordered all brick-and-mortar schools to open for at least five days a week for the next school year beginning this August.

The executive order was signed Monday by Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. It also applies to charter schools and private schools that accept scholarship students.

Before schools can reopen their doors, they will be required to submit a reopening plan to the school district detailing what safety measures and social distancing guidelines will be in place to prevent and monitor coronavirus cases on campus.

No. 3 - A teenager from Southwest Florida attended an event at her church just two weeks before she passed away at a Miami-Dade hospital from COVID-19, the medical examiner ruled in an investigating into her death.

Carsyn Davis died on June 23rd at the age of 17 inside Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where she had been brought just days before after being hospitalized near her Lee County home. WBBH-TV reports Davis had a “complex medical history” and had been dealing with numerous health problems. The report also said Davis attended an event hosted by the First Assembly of God Church in Fort Myers on June 10th with 100 other children, where she did not wear a mask or follow social distancing guidelines.

No. 4 - It was an NBC 6 Investigation that went across the globe - five years ago, a South Florida police department was found to be using the mugshots of African American men for target practice.

Now in the wake of George Floyd’s murder - it's trending again. Five years later, the North Miami Beach Police Department says it's done a complete about-face and is now recognized as one of the top departments in Florida. To see some of the changes in wake of the revealing story, click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 5 - Just under four months after their original 2020 season opener was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Marlins found out Monday when their new opening day would be.

Miami will open their season on Friday, July 24th with the Marlins facing the Philadelphia Phillies in a three game series at Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins will play 40 games against teams from their own division, the National League East, and 20 games against teams from the American League East. Click here for the complete schedule, including when their first game will take place inside Marlins Park this season.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, showers could arrive as early as the late morning in South Florida to bring down temperatures ever so slightly. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.