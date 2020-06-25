6 Things to Know – Florida Teachers to Get Big Raise, Petition Wants Disney Reopening Delayed

It’s Thursday, June 25th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Breaking overnight, a house fire in Little Haiti on Thursday sent one person to the hospital as well as an officer who helped rescue the victim after they were trapped inside the home.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the home near the 100 block of Northwest 75th Street around 3 a.m., finding one person trapped inside the duplex home with security bars on the windows that were keeping them inside. The female victim trapped inside was taken to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. A female officer involved in the rescue was also hospitalized after suffering from smoke inhalation as well, with officials telling NBC 6 she is okay at the hospital at this time.

No. 2 - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is set to propose a fine for people not wearing a mask in public.

The emergency measure will be introduced at Thursday’s commissioners meeting. A draft of the measure says each violation could carry a fine of up to $250. Earlier this week, the city of Miami, Aventura, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach implemented a rule requiring the wearing of facial coverings in public spaces.

No. 3 - A new emergency order will allow Broward County to close and fine businesses that aren't following coronavirus safety guidelines as officials expressed concerns Wednesday over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The emergency order, which goes into effect on Friday, would close any business in violation of requirements on social distancing, sanitization, facial coverings or other rules for a minimum 24-hour period. Businesses would be allowed to reopen after bringing their establishment into compliance. Businesses could face fines of $500 or up to $15,000 for repeat offenders.

No. 4 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that will put the state's teachers at No. 5 in the nation for average minimum salary.

The bill will give $500 million to the state's teachers, with $100 million for experienced teachers. Florida has been No. 26 in the nation for average minimum salary. DeSantis said other budget items he supports will be chopped when he finally signs the budget that goes into effect July 1st.

No. 5 - Thousands of people have signed a petition asking Walt Disney World to delay their reopening scheduled for next month amid a rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in Florida.

CNBC reports 7,000 people signed the online petition that came on the same day as the state released its highest number of cases for a single day. Disney is set to reopen the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks on July 11th and both Epcot and Hollywood Studios are scheduled to reopen on July 15. Select venues within Walt Disney World's shopping and dining area, Disney Springs, have been open since earlier in May.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be under a heat advisory until Thursday evening with temperatures soaring and feeling like the triple digits. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.