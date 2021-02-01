6 Things to Know: Frustration Over Missed Calls for 2nd Doses, South Florida Bracing for Next Cold Front

It’s Monday, February 1st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Three people were injured following a shooting incident in Miami Beach Sunday evening, according to officials.

Miami Beach police reported the incident around the 700 block of Washington Avenue close to 9 p.m. Witnesses at a nearby restaurant told NBC 6 they heard at least 20 gunshots and dropped to the ground. Two victims with gunshot wounds were treated at the scene by fire rescue personnel; one was reported to be in critical condition, while the other was stable. A third victim was located near the area and transported to a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

No. 2 - Florida health officials confirmed that those who were turned away from Hard Rock Stadium when they went to receive their second coronavirus vaccine dose on Friday may come back to get the shot.

At a press conference Sunday in Miami Gardens, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health explained that officials had been having difficulties with people not answering their phone to schedule the second dose appointment. Another major factor causing delays, the spokesperson said, is people showing up hours before their scheduled appointment. Patients should arrive no more than thirty minutes ahead of their time slot, Public Information Officer Mike Jachles said.

No. 3 - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced all mask-wearing will be required on all public transportation beginning Monday night at 11:59 p.m.

The mandate issued by CDC division director Martin S. Cetron was made after President Joe Biden issued an executive order Jan. 21 that called for "immediate action" on mask-wearing for "all forms of public transportation." It applies to all public commercial transportation — planes, trains, boats and buses — and to transportation hubs, such as air terminals, train stations, subway stations, seaports and bus depots. It also covers ferries, subways, taxis and ride-hail vehicles, the CDC said. Operators and transportation workers must wear masks, too.

No. 4 - The Miami Heat may have another player missing games for virus-related reasons, after second-year guard Tyler Herro revealed that someone who lives with him tested positive for COVID-19.

Herro is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, that announcement coming Sunday afternoon — less than 24 hours after Herro learned of the positive test and his potential exposure. The reason the Heat cited for having Herro on the report is the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which only means it is a virus-related reason and does not suggest that he tested positive. Herro was not with the team for practice Sunday.

No. 5 - Airlines canceled most New York City-area flights scheduled for Monday ahead of a strong winter storm that's expected to bring high winds and heavy snow to the region.

Local officials also urged people to stay off roads. This cold front is a part of the nor’easter that could bring more than a foot of snow from Philadelphia to New York City over the next couple of days.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, showers will start the workweek Monday morning across South Florida ahead of a cold front bringing a serious drop in temperatures. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.