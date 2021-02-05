6 Things to Know: Funeral Arrangements for Fallen FBI Agents, Stolen COVID-19 Vaccines

It's Friday, February 5th, and NBC 6 has your top news stories of the day.

After a cold blast throughout much of South Florida, a warming trend is in full effect this Friday with afternoon temps in the mid-upper 70s. Click here for your First Alert Forecast.

Here are your six things to know.

No. 1 - Funeral arrangements being made for fallen FBI agents

Funeral arrangements are being made for two FBI agents killed during a raid in Sunrise.

The FBI agents were at an apartment complex Tuesday morning serving a court-ordered federal search warrant for a violent crimes against children case when the suspect opened fire, hitting five agents, FBI officials said.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed. Services for the fallen agents were being arranged by funeral homes in Hollywood and Pompano Beach Thursday.

FBI officials said Schwartzenberger and Alfin had both dedicated their careers to working crimes against children cases.

No. 2 - Ex-colleagues of man who killed FBI agents in Sunrise say they feared revenge

The ex-colleagues of David Lee Huber, the man who killed FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin, are grappling with the terrifying actions of the former computer engineer.

Huber worked at a Broward County computer firm and is described as an efficient system analyst who kept the data flowing at the company for about six months after being hired in June 2016.

His former colleagues say he was a good engineer, but not really personable. Huber, however, did speak about struggles with mental health, specifically his battles with bipolar disorder.

Former co-workers said they experienced fear knowing that Huber owned guns.

"I knew he had guns," one coworker said. "I knew he was bipolar. Those were a few things that pretty much (set off my alarm). When he was fired, we knew that he knew where we were (located)."

Click here to read more.

No. 3 - Police looking for car containing COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Florida: Police

Police are searching for a car containing $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine that was stolen in Florida.

Authorities in Plant City near Tampa said the 2018 gray Hyundai Accent was stolen Wednesday from a parking lot at the Strawberry Festival Grounds.

The car contained 30 vials of the vaccine that were to be distributed at a vaccination site at the festival grounds.

Authorities released a brief surveillance video of a person of interest in the case, described as a man in his early 20s with long hair.

Read more here.

No. 4 - Man wanted for attempted sex assault in Miami Shores

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to sexually assault a woman in Miami Shores.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 in the area of Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast 92nd Street.

Police on Thursday released a sketch of the suspect, who they said is in his 20s or 30s and was 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and about 160 to 180 pounds.

Click here to read more.

No. 5 - Three South Florida GOP Representatives vote to strip Greene from committee assignments

Three South Florida GOP representatives voted Thursday to strip Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her House committee assignments over her past hateful comments and spreading of conspiracy theories, including one that implied the Parkland school shooting was a hoax.

Representatives Mario Díaz-Balart, María Elvira Salazar and Carlos Giménez were among the 11 Republicans to vote yes with House Democrats to remove the freshman congresswoman from the Education and Labor and Budget committees. The votes were 230-199.

Read more here.

No. 6 - First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl Edition

Super Bowl Sunday is coming back, and Adam Berg has your weekend forecast as you prepare for kick-off.

All eyes on #Florida with #SuperBowlLV right around the corner. A few showers Saturday but it's looking dry for the big game! Stay with @NBC6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/VWr3RfNeaw — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) February 5, 2021

Today, expect a warming trend with afternoon temps in the mid-upper 70s. Click here to read and watch your full forecast.