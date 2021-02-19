6 Things to Know: Gas Leak Shuts Down Biscayne Boulevard, Vaccine Updates

It's Friday, Feb. 19th, and NBC 6 has your top news stories of the day.

Weather-wise, expect a toasty day with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Feels-like temperatures will eclipse 90, easily. Click here for your full forecast.

Here are your six things to know.

No. 1 - Gas leak shuts down section of Biscayne Boulevard

A gas leak has shut down a long stretch of Biscayne Boulevard from 135th Street to 146th Street. Delays are expected for several hours. If you're commuting in North Miami Beach, be sure to take an alternate route as you head out the door this morning. Click here for more details.

No. 2 - Jackson Health considering opening vaccines to 55-65 age group

Jackson Health is considering opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to the 55-65 age group.

The hospital system said they've already vaccinated 83,000 people and CEO Carlos Migoya is now in talks with the governor’s office about reducing the age limit for the vaccine to 55.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said for now the vaccine age will remain 65 and up, aside from people under 65 with a specific medical condition, but he said so much progress is being made with seniors that it is opening the door for those below that age to possibly soon be offered the vaccine. Click here for the full story.

No. 3 - Miami Beach, FTL cracking down with spring break rules

Officials in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale say the upcoming spring break will have a very different feel this year, with rules being strictly enforced amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Each city is implementing new curfews and restrictions, including prohibiting alcohol consumption on beaches and banning inflatable devices, tents, and canopies. Click here for a full list of restrictions.

No. 4 - DeSantis omits data on child COVID rates as he touts decision to open schools

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis travels the state promoting his performance fighting the coronavirus, he often points to a relatively low infection rate among children — even after his administration compelled school districts to offer in-person learning.

But this week, the NBC 6 Investigators found, he twice misled the public about how Florida stacks up to other states when it comes to infection rates among school-age children.

No. 5 - Miami Gardens man killed in shooting involving federal agents, family desperate for answers

The family of a Miami Gardens man is desperate for answers after they say he was killed during a shooting involving federal agents last Friday in Coral Gables.

“He loved us more than anything,” said a heartbroken Janira Wimberly.

She said her husband of ten years, 36-year-old Brandon Wimberly, was the love of her life, her soulmate, and the father of their two young girls.

“Something’s not right and I need to know what happened because I am not going to rest until I find out,” Janira Wimberly said.

No. 6 - First Alert Weather

From First Alert Meteorologist Adam Berg:

Will the warmth and humidity ever end? Yes, this weekend, but we still have to get through a toasty Friday. Morning temperatures are already in the mid-upper-70s with afternoon highs expected to up out well into the mid-80s. We very well may set records for warm morning and afternoon.

Feels like temperatures will eclipse 90, easily. Keep an eye to the sky as we may see a few storms after the lunch hour. If you are heading to the beach or taking the boat, keep in mind that we have a moderate rip current risk at the beaches and a small craft advisory in effect beginning this evening.

Speaking of the evening, it looks like our next front won't arrive until after sunset, but this will set us up for a much more pleasant weekend. It'll be a bit breezy, but at least we will get a taste of highs in the 70s and lows in the low-60s. Maybe even a few 50s in the burbs. The last time we had highs in the 70s was way back on February 5th.