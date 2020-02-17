6 Things to Know – Good News For Florida’s Manatees, Americans Evacuated After Coronavirus Scare

It’s Monday, February 17th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A Miami-Dade woman says she feels violated after in-home surveillance footage captured three men breaking into her Northeast Miami-Dade home.

The homeowner, Elsie Szyller, says the alleged thieves stole clothes and electronics Friday. Video of the burglary shows the burglars crawling through Szyller's son's bedroom window. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 2 - The parents of the 3-year-old child who was struck and killed by a car in a parking lot in Homestead is speaking out about the loss of their only child.

The child's mother, Judy Rojo, says her son, grandmother and husband were selling Valentine's Day items on US-1 when a Dodge Charger came barreling at the tent they were working under. The child, Anthony de Leon was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been confirmed by police.

No. 3 - Two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California and Texas overnight, starting the clock on a quarantine period to ensure passengers don't have the new virus that's been spreading in Asia.

A plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday local time. A second flight arrived at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas around 2 1/2 hours later, early Monday.

No. 4 - Across South Florida, plenty of people will have Monday off to honor the 45 people who have served as America’s leader as the country celebrates the annual Presidents’ Day holiday.

At the same time, there will be plenty of places – from restaurants to businesses – that will have their doors open as well. Click here for a complete list of what is open and closed across Miami-Dade and Broward.

No. 5 - Fewer manatees died in 2019 in Florida compared with the year before. Statewide, manatee deaths decreased to 606 deaths last year, down from 824 in 2018.

Experts say it appears the main cause of the decline in deaths is the reduced effect of red tide algae on manatees. Broward and Miami-Dade counties saw fewer deaths, although manatee deaths increased slightly in Palm Beach County.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, Presidents' Day is going to be a warm and humid holiday across South Florida to start what looks to be a hotter than normal week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.