6 Things to Know – Halftime History at Super Bowl, Illegal Gas Heist Caught on Camera

It’s Thursday, January 30th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A massive search was underway throughout Florida for a missing baby whose father allegedly killed himself following a triple homicide at a southwest Miami-Dade home.

Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Pasco County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. His son, little Andrew Caballiero, remained missing. The initial incident unfolded when a family member discovered the three women dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

No. 2 - Shocking surveillance video captured a peculiar crime at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the manager of the Shell gas station, which is located on Eureka Drive just off the turnpike, a man was caught on camera pumping diesel fuel into the bed of his truck. The tank he pours the fuel through was illegally installed to the bed. The video shows diesel fuel streaming out of the truck's bed. Moments later, it begins gushing out of the bottom of the truck.

No. 3 - Three days after her husband and daughter were tragically killed in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on their deaths Wednesday and said, "there aren't enough words" to describe her family's pain.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," Bryant wrote in an Instagram post. April would have marked Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's 19th wedding anniversary, according to the Associated Press.

No. 4 - In a striking shift from President Donald Trump’s claims of "perfect" dealings with Ukraine, his defense asserted Wednesday at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for his impeachment.

Trump's defenders relied on retired professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of their team, who told senators that every politician conflates his own interest with the public interest. Democrats are making a last-ditch push to sway Republicans to call Bolton and others to appear for testimony and ensure a "fair trial."

No. 5 - Two of the biggest names in both music and pop culture will take the stage inside of Hard Rock Stadium during halftime of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

International superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the headlining acts at the Pepsi Halftime Show this Sunday, the first time that the duo have performed in front of one of the biggest audiences of their careers. The two stars will meet with the media Thursday ahead of their performance Sunday.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, an overnight front will drop temperatures a few degrees Thursday across South Florida ahead of a wet start to the weekend in the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.