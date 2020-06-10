6 Things to Know – Helping Hands Giving Back to Community, Mayor Candidates Say ‘No’ to Police Defunding

It’s Wednesday, June 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County beaches that have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic are set to reopen more than a week after their previous reopening date was pushed back by protests.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez lifted a countywide curfew and said beaches would be allowed to open on Wednesday. The beaches had been set to reopen June 1 in line with a statewide plan to restart the economy, but Gimenez instituted a curfew following protests over the death of George Floyd and said he wouldn't reopen beaches until it was lifted.

No. 2 - Authorities are investigating after the bodies of two men were found early Tuesday morning on Fort Lauderdale Beach, and officials said the deaths could be linked to a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Interstate 95.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the bodies of two men were found in the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard just after 6 a.m. with blood splattered on the sand around them. Not long after the discovery was made, officers were involved in a pursuit on I-95 that started in Fort Lauderdale, not far from where the bodies were found, officials said. Authorities took the suspect into custody at the scene. His name wasn't released but officials said he was in police custody.

No. 3 - As demonstrations against police brutality continue on American streets, local governments are gauging what changes they can make now.

Candidates vying to be Miami-Dade County Mayor spoke with NBC 6 about what police reforms they would support as leader of the largest county in the state and where thousands have taken to the street over the past week to protest.

No. 4 - A South Florida woman is searching for answers after her unemployed weeks were disqualified in the CONNECT system.

Like many South Floridians, Erika Suarez is getting used to a new reality. According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, South Florida tops the list when it comes to the number of people applying for benefits across the state.

No. 5 - It’s the kind of joy that all kids deserve – and it came during a visit from a young NBC 6 viewer.

It's one of the many stories we've covered during our ongoing weekly series covering the struggles of families during the coronavirus pandemic. It's named Helping Hands because it includes the actions of organizations and community leaders across South Florida.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, a warm and humid Wednesday morning greets South Florida but several showers and storms may arrive in the afternoon. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.