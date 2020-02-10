6 Things to Know – Historical Night at Oscars, Florida Man Threatens to Kill President

It’s Monday, February 10th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - It’s a growing scam becoming all too popular within South Florida’s elderly population – getting a phone call saying your loved one is in trouble and instructing them to send thousands of dollars they think is helping but instead is being used as part of the scam.

Now, one woman is sharing her family’s story only on NBC 6. Xiomara Martinez said her 77-year-old mother got a phone call last week saying she needed to send $7,000 after her grandson was allegedly involved in an accident. To hear her warning on how to avoid being a victim, click on this link.

No. 2 - Police responded to an incident at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming that sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Miccosukee police units responded to reports of a shooting at the resort around 3 a.m. Two people were transported to Kendall Region Medical Center, one by helicopter, though the status of their condition remains unknown.

No. 3 - Officials arrested a Florida man who they say told them he traveled to the White House to "assassinate" President Trump.

25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth was taken into custody Saturday by Metropolitan Police after he told a Secret Service agent of his plan on the grounds outside the building. Hedgpeth allegedly told the officer he planned to do it with a knife, which was taken into custody after other Secret Service agents arrived at the scene.

No. 4 - Subtitle this: "Parasite" is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Bong Joon Ho’s masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood’s top prize at the Oscars on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. In doing so, the film academy denied Netflix its first best-picture win despite two contenders in "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story," and a big-spending awards campaign blitz. All of the acting winners — Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern — went as expected.

No. 5 - An elementary school teacher in North Florida found herself behind bars after police say she attempted to buy meth while at the school last week.

Police say Valerie Lee Prince attempted to buy an eight ball of the drug for about $85 from an undercover officer while she was working last Thursday. Prince was taped by authorities as part of a combined investigation with deputies from Duval County, Clay County and the Department of Homeland Security, in which she allegedly told the undercover officer the best time to come on to campus and deliver the drugs to her.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, it’s a much warmer start to the work week in South Florida with a few isolated showers with temperatures rising by the middle of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.