6 Things to Know – Investigating Mail Times for Ballots, Officers Rescue Teen From Miami-Dade Overpass

It’s Tuesday, September 1st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for another month through Oct. 1.

Across South Florida, tenants are struggling to pay their rent due to loss of income during the pandemic. Though the state’s moratorium was extended for another month, starting in August, the language in the moratorium changed. The new language suspended the final action of requiring renters to vacate their units, but allowed landlords to start the eviction process.

No. 2 - The word “disaster” was used by some when it came to the first day of virtual classes for students in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

The rollout of the district’s new My School Online distance learning platform was plagued by a connectivity issue which made it nearly impossible to use. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the engineers figured out what the problem is, but they still can’t fix it. Broward County Public Schools had a server capacity issue on their first day of school on August 19th, but it was fixed within hours. The issue in Miami-Dade seems to be more complex. For more, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Alyssa Hyman.

No. 3 - Police body camera footage shows the moments Miami-Dade Police officers sprang into action to save a man’s life.

Last Saturday, authorities responded to a 19-year-old in crisis hanging from the overpass off the 826 near Bird Road. The officers were applauded for their efforts on social media after a passerby captured video of the rescue, but the newly released body camera footage showed the officer’s perspective as they tried to plead with the man. To see the video, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia.

No. 4 - The New York Times predicts 80 million people may vote by mail this November because of the coronavirus pandemic – nearly double the usual amount.

That is why NBC 6 Investigators teamed up with NBC owned stations across the country to test the speed of the postal service. NBC reporters from a dozen cities mailed 155 letters on a single Friday in mid-August to measure the U.S. Postal Service’s on-time performance. Though half the letters reached their destinations within two business days, some have not arrived two weeks later. For the complete story, click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 5 - A community came together to help a man who was left with almost nothing after his Miami home was demolished last week.

From his hotel room in Doral, Michael Hamilton is thinking about everything he lost. He left his long time Liberty City home with only one bag after it was demolished by the City of Miami. The 70-year-old spent two days on his front lawn, and then a long time acquaintance stepped in. To hear the emotional story and find out who you can help, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Stephanie Bertini.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, September is here and with it comes a lower chance of showers across South Florida with any rain coming in the afternoon hours. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.