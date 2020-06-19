6 Things to Know – Juneteenth Takes on New Meaning, Some Strip Clubs Get Green Light to Reopen

It’s Friday, June 19th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Juneteenth, an annual celebration marking the end of the slavery in the U.S., commemorates a specific date — June 19, 1865, the day many enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed.

With the recent calls against racial injustice, this year's anniversary is taking on even more significance. Across South Florida, various cities and organizations will be honoring the day - some with a new meaning. Click here for a complete list of where you can celebrate the day.

No. 2 - One week ago, Miami-Dade's largest hospital system saw its seven-day average COVID caseload settle into a 10-week low of 101 inpatients.

Then it hit. A 50% increase in just one week. June Ellis, associate chief nursing officer at Jackson's flagship hospital, said the patients in this influx are much younger than in the first. But, Jackson is not alone in seeing higher demand. Click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

No. 3 - A large stimulus bill called the HEROES Act is making its way through Congress, and, if passed, could provide additional assistance for unemployed people looking for help.

The House version of the HEROES Act includes a laundry list of potential aid, including provisions that help people with things like Cobra health care, child care support and pay raises for frontline workers - meaning needed help for those in the state of Florida. Click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 4 - Inter Miami CF became the latest professional sports team to have a dubious distinction: announcing a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the undisclosed player tested positive during a round of tests given earlier this week, adding the player was asymptomatic and has been isolating since the diagnosis. Major League Soccer is resuming its season amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida that won't include fans in the stands.

No. 5 - A handful of strip clubs in Miami-Dade County were cleared to reopen as a part of the county's latest phase that allows entertainment venues to reopen its doors.

Booby Trap On the River reopened on Wednesday after the club submitted an 18-page "New Normal" plan to the county, approved by county Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon. Video posted on the Booby Trap's Instagram page shows the club getting disinfected. Their plan details policies for social distancing, facial coverings, and disinfecting of frequent touch points. Plans must also follow guidelines that are specific to restaurants.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, Friday will start off warm and dry for most of South Florida, but that umbrella will be needed with heavy afternoon storms arriving. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.