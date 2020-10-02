6 Things to Know – Landfill Searched in Missing Mom Case, What Eviction Moratorium Ending Means

It’s Friday, October 2nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - For the second time in the same week, a South Florida school district has been forced by the state to move up its reopening date.

The Broward County School Board approved a staggered physical reopening of schools that will begin Oct. 9. The board voted unanimously for the plan during an emergency meeting Thursday. Miami-Dade County Public Schools voted on Tuesday to start bringing students into the classroom Oct. 5. Broward’s plan calls for pre-K through 2nd grade and self-contained ESE students to start to return for in-person learning starting on Oct. 9. Grades 3 through 6 and 9 will begin to return on Oct. 13 and grades 7-8 and 10-12 will start to return on Oct. 15. A teacher planning day is set for Oct. 8.

No. 2 - The FBI searched a landfill in Broward County Thursday as part of the investigation into the disappearance of a young mother in South Florida.

An FBI forensic team was at the Monarch Hill Landfill in Pompano Beach as the two-month search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett continued, FBI officials said in a statement. Footage showed FBI agents and crews under tents and in hazmat suits at the landfill digging through the debris. Cavett, of Atlanta, was last seen on the night of July 25, just hours before her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found wandering alone in a shirt and diaper at a Miramar apartment complex. The mother and son had arrived in South Florida the day before she went missing.

No. 3 - Leaders from around the world have expressed their support after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test comes a month until the election and after the president has spent the year largely downplaying the threat of the virus. Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

No. 4 - The Miami Heat find themselves set for maybe the most important game of the season Friday night when they face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Miami is bracing to be without point guard Goran Dragic because of a torn left plantar fascia and All-Star Bam Adebayo due to a newly diagnosed neck injury on top of his ongoing shoulder issues. The Lakers won Game 1 116-98, a score that didn’t exactly show how lopsided things were for much of the game. Miami started on a 25-12 run; the Lakers scored 75 of the game’s next 105 points - a staggering burst.

No. 5 - Florida’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired Wednesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis did not extend the executive order that has been in place since April.

During a virtual news conference Thursday, housing advocates and elected officials discussed what’s next for people who are unable to pay their rent and utilities. How the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium is implemented can vary depending on where you live. You also must meet certain criteria to qualify. To find out what the criteria is, click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, the wet weather sticks around through the weekend while lowering the temperatures at the same time across South Florida. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.