6 Things to Know – Local Businesses Anxious About New Mayor, Voter Turnout Shows Impact on Election

It’s Thursday, November 5th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A woman is in critical condition with burns over her entire body after being set on fire by her boyfriend in her South Florida home, sheriff's officials said.

A neighbor heard the woman screaming for help on Monday afternoon and called 911. Police said she was burned everywhere but the soles of her feet and a spot on her ankle, news outlets reported. Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, was charged with attempted murder and arson, and was ordered held without bond in the Broward County jail. Investigators said Jimenez-Cortes poured a flammable liquid on the woman and lit her on fire with a cigarette.

No. 2 - The presidential race remained too close to call Thursday morning with control of the White House hanging in the balance.

With six states still yet to be called, neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden has the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Biden leads in Arizona and Nevada, while Trump leads in Alaska, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Biden leads the popular vote by more than three million votes, and that lead will likely widen as more votes come in. Winners could be determined today in some of the outstanding states, but some will likely take longer to finish counting their ballots.

No. 3 - Miami-Dade saw high voter turnout in Tuesday's election, and while the county once again went to Democrats in the presidential race Republicans were able to narrow the gap.

Turnout in Miami-Dade was higher than expected, with 1,165,073 ballots cast out of 1,563,572 registered voters, for 74.51% turnout, according to figures from the county's elections department. Results from the county showed Democrat Joe Biden won Miami-Dade with 53.31% to Republican Donald Trump's 45.98%. Biden finished with 617,201 votes to Trump's 532,409 votes in the county. It was a major shift compared to previous elections, including 2016, when Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Miami-Dade by nearly 30 percentage points, 63.22% to 33.83%.

No. 4 - Business owners in Miami-Dade are reacting to the county's change in leadership as they try to bounce back after shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniella Levine Cava defeated Esteban "Steve" Bovo in Tuesday's runoff. The former county commissioner also made history as the first woman to be elected in the position. Romain Zago, who owns a restaurant and nightclub on Collins Avenue, says he’s worried about the future of his two businesses in Miami Beach. Zago says with the county electing Levine Cava as mayor, he’s afraid of the unknown and of businesses possibly shutting down again. To hear what owners are saying and Levine Cava’s response, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Kim Wynne.

No. 5 - Eta is moving over Honduras as a weakened tropical depression but still bringing the heavy rains that have caused deadly landslides while drenching the country's east and the north of neighboring Nicaragua.

The storm no longer carried the winds of the Category 4 hurricane that battered Nicaragua's coast Tuesday, but it was advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remained on high alert. Eta had sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph late Wednesday. It was 115 miles south-southeast of La Ceiba. The long-term forecast called for Eta to spin back out into the Caribbean late Thursday and then reform as a tropical storm Friday — possibly reaching Cuba on Sunday and southern Florida on Monday.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, the wet weather makes its return Thursday across South Florida ahead of what looks to be a rainy weekend due to Eta's path toward South Florida. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.