6 Things to Know – Local Family Dealing With Coronavirus, Miami Residents Live With ‘Stay at Home’ Order

It’s Wednesday, March 25th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Residents in the city of Miami are dealing with the 'new normal' after officials ordered them to "shelter in place" and to remain home until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order took effect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Officials said all "non-essential" travel within the city is prohibited, with the exception of traveling to grocery stores and pharmacies, to work in support of "essential activities," and to perform essential services to homes, such as repair, landscaping and pool services.

No. 2 - Another 240 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Tuesday as the state's death toll increased to 20 while local and state leaders continued to enact measures to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The total cases in the state rose to 1,467, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The numbers include 1,379 Florida residents and 88 non-Florida residents.

Miami-Dade led the state with 367 cases, followed by Broward County with 312.

No. 3 - The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll. Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure.

No. 4 - An emergency room nurse at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami-Dade and her 7-month-old baby have been infected with the coronavirus.

Herine Baron said her son tested positive for COVID-19 after he ran a low-grade fever, but said that other than the fever he doesn't have other symptoms. Baron said she contracted the virus at work, and she's been posting videos on YouTube on her progress. She's now out of the hospital and isolating at home.

No. 5 - Students at colleges and universities in the state of Florida could be receiving some money back after in-person classes were cancelled for the remainder of the spring semester amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the public universities in the Sunshine State, said they have contacted each school and asked them to come up with a plan to help “minimize the economic burden” on students during the crisis.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, the middle of the week will be hot and dry as relief does not seem to be on the horizon. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.