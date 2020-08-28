6 Things to Know – Local Nurse Shares Personal COVID Battle, Marlins' Social Injustice Protest Postpones Game

It’s Friday, August 28th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A family is still looking for closure months after a woman was murdered in her Miami Beach apartment.

Aubrey Figg's body was discovered by her husband on June 3rd in their home near Ocean Drive and Third Street. Police said she had a laceration to her neck. It's been three months and no arrests have been made. The 38-year-old had recently graduated from Miami-Dade College, and family members said she was set on getting a master's in speech pathology while police believe Figg knew her attacker. To hear what they had to say, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez.

No. 2 - The New York Mets and Miami Marlins jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to play Thursday night.

After other games around baseball were postponed to protest social injustice, the Mets were late to take the field Thursday and never submitted a lineup to the public or the umpires. The teams stood around their dugouts in full uniforms shortly before the 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch, and the national anthem was played and all players and coaches stood. Members on each team doffed caps towards the other side before returning to their clubhouses, leaving only the black T-shirt at home. Miami is still scheduled to open a three game home series Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

No. 3 - The Republican National Convention came to a close on Thursday, culminating with a nomination acceptance speech from President Donald Trump on the White House South Lawn.

President Trump made his case for another four years in the White House Thursday by blaming China for the devastating destruction the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the United States, assailing his moderate Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, as a radical, giving a brief list of second term goals and warning of dark days ahead if voters don’t return him to office. The two major party candidates are scheduled to debate three times this fall, including one scheduled for October 15th in Miami.

No. 4 - For months, Lotta Siegel and her colleagues at Memorial Hospital West have battled the coronavirus - taking care of patients isolated from their families.

Lotta says some of her colleagues have died during the pandemic. The veteran nurse says she has been extra careful since the beginning of the pandemic, wearing personal protective equipment at work and quarantining at home. But in late June, she tested positive for the virus. Lotta is one of hundreds of frontline workers who have contracted the coronavirus in South Florida. To hear her story of survival and her message for the community, click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 5 - Medical marijuana in the form of edibles can now be sold by licensed dispensaries in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health published emergency rules Wednesday, making it legal. The change comes with a long list of rules. The edibles have to be in the form of lozenges, baked goods, gelatins, chocolates or drink powders. They can’t look like candy already sold in stores, have any added colors, or be decorated with icing or sprinkles. For more on what is and isn’t allowed, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances pick up Friday across parts of South Florida ahead of what could be a wet weekend in the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.