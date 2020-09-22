6 Things to Know – Locked Account Causing Benefit Delays, Security Increased After Metromover Attacks

It’s Tuesday, September 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is recommending a staggered return to in-person learning at schools that would begin Sept. 30.

Carvalho made his recommendations to the School Board of Miami-Dade during a special meeting Monday. More than 700 people, mostly parents and teachers, submitted voicemails, amounting to more than 18 hours of commentary, all of which must be heard before the board votes on the plan. Carvalho's recommendation includes two days of teacher planning days, including an optional planning day on Sept. 28 and a non-optional planning day on Sept. 29 to prepare for the return of students.

No. 2 - A local high school football coach became the victim of gun violence after being shot to death Monday morning.

Miami Senior High School head football coach Corey Smith was killed, sources told NBC 6. Miami-Dade Police confirmed there was a death investigation underway at a home in the 2100 block of Northwest 97th Street but gave no other information. Investigators believe a teenager was the only one home with Smith when the shooting happened. The teen was not injured.

No. 3 - Miami Police officials are adding additional resources to the MetroMover after at least two people were brutally attacked on the transit system in recent weeks.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said Monday that the department was adding more uniformed and undercover officers to the MetroMover following the latest incident. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said his department was working with Miami Police and called the recent attacks "deeply concerning." The incidents include a woman being attacked on September 4th and a elderly man on Sunday. To hear from the first victim and the man’s son, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 4 - While many Floridians are still fighting to get all the unemployment benefits they are owed, one local woman says she is still waiting to start receiving benefits.

Crystal Moses is a mother of two. She says her frustration with Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the agency that runs the unemployment system, is at an all-time high. She says she has tried for months to resolve an issue with her unemployment claim. A screenshot of her account in the CONNECT portal shows her account is locked and under the claim status are the words “Not Registered.” To hear why Moses isn’t the only one dealing with this issue, click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the upper Texas coast late Monday night.

The storm made landfall about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Port O'Connor, Texas, with maximum winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Its winds weakened as it made its way to shore over several days. Beta was the ninth named storm that made landfall in the continental U.S. this year. That tied a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. This was the first time a Greek letter named storm made landfall in the continental U.S. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

No. 6 - For our local weather, South Florida will see reduced rain chances Tuesday with breezy conditions and some needed slightly cooler temperatures. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.