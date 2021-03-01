6 Things to Know: Major Grocery Chain Opens New Vaccine Appointments, J&J Vaccine Rolls Out This Week

It's Monday, March 1st, and NBC 6 has your top news stories of the day.

No. 1 - Publix Begins Administering COVID-19 Vaccines Starting Today

Publix will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at several locations across Miami-Dade and Broward today, with slots for new appointments opening at 7 a.m. Monday.

People who are eligible for a vaccine can book an appointment using the store's online reservation system. For a full list of Publix vaccination locations: click here.

Officials with the grocery store chain say the online reservation system will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Last Friday, appointment slots were filled within an hour.

No. 2 - Vaccine Eligibility Expanding Across State of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order expanding eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines.

The order states that doctors, registered nurses and pharmacists may vaccinate people "determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19."

This means that people who have high-risk medical conditions can get the coveted shot, but not at state-run or county-run sites.

Rather, doctor's offices and participating pharmacies like those at Publix, Walmart and Winn Dixie are now authorized to administer doses to the recently added group.

On Friday, Broward Health announced it had opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for at-risk individuals ages 18 and over.

As of Friday afternoon, all appointments have been filled up, according to a Broward Health spokesperson. It's unclear when exactly the health care system will open up another batch of appointments, but it will most likely be next week.

No. 3 - Distribution Set to Begin for J&J's Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine for those 18 years of age and older as the federal government prepares to ship out millions of doses this week.

Walensky's green light comes after an advisory panel to the CDC voted unanimously to recommend the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

No. 4 - Former President Trump Speaks at CPAC in Orlando

Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Republican Party unity in a speech at a conservative political conference, even as he exacerbated its divisions and made clear he intended to remain a dominant force in the party.

Trump used his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he has been hailed as a returning hero, to blast his successor, President Joe Biden, and try to cement his status as the party’s undisputed leader despite his loss in November.

No. 5 - Here Are All of Your 2021 Golden Globe Winners

Missed the Golden Globes last night?

Here are all the winners in the top categories for the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

“Nomadland” won Best Picture, Drama, while Chloé Zhao became the second woman ever to win Best Director, for her work on the film.

Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer in August, won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

On the television side, “The Crown” took home four awards including Best TV Drama, Best Actor (Josh O’Connor) and Best Actress (Emma Corrin), Best Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson).

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They’ll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.

No. 6 - First Alert Weather

From First Alert Meteorologist Adam Berg:

It's a new week, a new month, and here we are dealing with well above average temperatures yet again. We may break a few records for warm morning and Monday afternoon will be warm too. Maybe not quite record breaking, but highs will push into the mid-80s with feels like temperatures at or above 90.

If the beach is your thing, there will be just enough of a breeze to keep a high risk of rip currents in play for one more day.The next few days will feature more of the same as lows remain at or above 70 with highs in the mid-80s.

