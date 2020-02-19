6 Things to Know – Massive Fines for Sewer Spills, Local Pardoned Prisoner Speaks

It’s Wednesday, February 19th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Efforts were underway uesday after two unresponsive women were found inside a car that fell off a ferry and into the waters of Government Cut.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a vehicle on a Fisher Island ferry ended up in the water, said Robert Sosa of the Fisher Island Community Association. He said it's currently unknown how the vehicle went into the water. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday night that they found the car with two unresponsive females inside.

No. 2 - A woman who severed nearly a decade behind bars for her role in a health care and money laundering scheme returned to Miami-Dade County early Wednesday morning.

"There's no words to describe what I feel right now," Judith Negron said exclusively with NBC 6's Nathalia Ortiz. President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the prison sentence of Negron, who was serving time for her role in a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme back in 2011.

No. 3 - The man who was wrongly accused as a teenager of the murder of a New York rabbi is speaking out years after prosecutors dropped the charges against him.

Deandre Charles, now 20, told NBC 6 in an exclusive interview that he uses music to move beyond being charged with the murder of Rabbi Joseph Raskin when he was only 14. Back in August 2014, Raskin was walking to a North Miami Beach temple when he was shot during an encounter with two young men. Raskin was in town from New York visiting family.

No. 4 - Michael Bloomberg will confront the greatest test of his presidential campaign when he faces five Democratic rivals in a debate in Las Vegas that could fundamentally change the direction of the party’s 2020 nomination fight.

The debate will be held live Wednesday night starting at 9 p.m. on NBC – followed by the NBC 6 News at 11 p.m. with a complete recap of the event.

No. 5 - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says it is fining the city of Fort Lauderdale nearly $2 million for the series of sewage spills that occurred in the past few months.

In a letter, FDEP says they are allowed to stipulate a penalty for every spill under Florida Statutes. The city’s aging sewer pipes broke six times in December and spewed 126.9 million gallons of sewage — ranking as one of South Florida’s biggest spills ever.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, South Florida will be staying warm for the middle of the work week and flirting with record highs ahead of a much cooler weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.