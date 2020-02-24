6 Things to Know – Memorial for Kobe and Daughter, Cost to Rename Dixie Highway

It’s Monday, February 24th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Hollywood Police responded to a shooting incident on the northbound lanes of Interstate-95 this weekend that left one man injured with several gunshot wounds.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place just south of Hollywood Boulevard. Authorities said shots were fired from a white Dodge Ram to the back of a silver GMC truck. The driver who received multiple gunshot wounds was taken to Hollywood Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No. 2 - Flames and thick dark smoke are what a mother and her son say they woke up to in their Northwest Miami-Dade home Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade firefighters had arrived to the scene and helped 45-year-old Cedric Cooper rescue his mother, 64-year-old Rose Williams. Williams was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. She and her son say they only sustained a few scratches and bruises.

No. 3 - Police manned checkpoints around quarantined towns in Italy's north on Monday as authorities sought to contain cases of COVID-19 virus that have made Italy the focal point of the outbreak in Europe and fears of its cross-border spread.

At least 187 people in Italy’s north have tested positive for the virus and four people have died, including an 84-year-old man who died overnight in Bergamo, the Lombardy regional government reported. Italy’s neighbors Slovenia and Croatia, which are popular destinations for Italian tourists and whose own citizens often travel to Italy, were holding crisis meetings Monday.

No. 4 - Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter will be honored in a public memorial at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven others on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. NBC6.com will livestream the event starting at 1 pm.

No. 5 - The movement to change the name of Dixie Highway has gained a lot steam across Broward and Miami-Dade in recent weeks. But, how much would it cost to change a street name?

NBC 6 takes a look at the dollars it will take for the counties and local businesses to go along with any changes. Click here for the complete story.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, it’s a seasonable start to the work week in South Florida before showers make their arrival in the middle of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.