6 Things to Know – Message Issued to ATV Riders, Local Hospital Sets Transplant Record

It’s Friday, January 17th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, South Florida will be dodging raindrops throughout Friday as the latest front arrives before a dry and breezy weekend and an even stronger front comes next week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a Miami-Dade Police vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 7 p.m. at Northwest 127th Street and 22nd Avenue, where the two people were thrown from their motorcycle after it struck the police cruiser. The 39-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital while his 31-year-old passenger is in serious condition.

No. 3 - Dirt bikers and those on ATVs ascending upon South Florida streets during the MLK holiday weekend has become an annual thorn in the side of drivers, the community, and law enforcement, but authorities are vowing to crack down on the annual practice.

Anyone on a dirt bike or ATV on the regular streets is doing so illegally, and police believe many are breaking the law to perform stunts just to make video post on social media. On Thursday in Broward and Miami Dade, police sent a message to those planning to use the MLK Holiday to break traffic laws as they plan to confiscate illegal bikes and ATVs, levy fines, and make arrests.

No. 4 - The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with quiet ceremony Thursday, senators standing at their desks to swear an oath of “impartial justice” as jurors on the president's fate.

House prosecutors recited the charges, and Chief Justice John Roberts presided in his black Supreme Court robe. The trial, only the third such undertaking in American history, is unfolding at the start of the election year, a time of deep political division in the nation. Four of the senators sitting in judgment on Trump are running for the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge him in the fall.

No. 5 - Broward County’s teacher, principal and assistant principal of the year have been announced, according to a news release from the school district.

Cari Rodriguez, of Harbordale Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, was named teacher of the year. Melissa Holtz, of Wilton Manors Elementary School, and Sean Curran, of Fort Lauderdale High School, were awarded principal and assistant principal of the year, respectively.

No. 6 – A hospital in South Florida set the record for performing more organ transplants than any other other hospital in the nation

The Miami Transplant Institute – a joint venture between Jackson Health Systems and UM Health – became the largest program after Camilia Correa underwent what’s called a multi-visceral transplant three months ago where she got a donor’s liver, stomach, pancreas and intestines.