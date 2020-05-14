6 Things to Know – Miami-Dade Cities Plan Slower Reopen, Melee Over Manners at Florida Liquor Store

It’s Thursday, May 14th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Leaders in Miami-Dade are preparing plans for the partial reopening of the county's economy next week from the coronavirus shutdown.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he wants the county to reopen Monday, but any plan would need approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis. In a statement Wednesday, Gimenez said the county's guide for reopening has been submitted to DeSantis for review. Miami Beach has proposed a plan that would reopen over 1,600 businesses and restaurants in the area by the end of the month while the mayors of Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Doral and Hialeah announced their reopening plans will move more slowly than the county.

No. 2 - A house fire in Tamarac killed two people Wednesday evening as cell phone video showed the home consumed by clouds of dark smoke.

First responders arrived to the home just after 5:30pm, according to public information officer Van Schoen. Four people were inside the home when the fire broke out, he said. One victim was found inside, another was taken to Broward General Hospital and later died, according to Schoen.

No. 3 - Six members of the Miami Police Department, including one sergeant, have been relieved of duty with pay as the department investigates their actions in a deadly hit and run crash last week in Wynwood.

The six members are under investigation to see if they were authorized to pursue the vehicle involved that led to the crash. Police Chief Jorge Colina told NBC 6 he might have information that they never notified the supervisor of a pursuit and that is against department policy. Miami Police say the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on May 5th near the 3600 block of North Miami Avenue, when a bronze Ford Mustang allegedly crashed into three other vehicles at the scene with a Subaru flying into a nearby furniture store.

No. 4 - A consulting firm owned by a former Miami congressman who was roommates with Sen. Marco Rubio and shared his anti-communist politics has been sued over allegedly breaking a $50 million consulting contract with Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The lawsuit against David Rivera's Interamerican Consulting was filed Wednesday in New York federal court by Maduro's opponents who now control the U.S. subsidiary of PDVSA, the Venezuelan state-run oil giant. According to the lawsuit, PDVSA in early 2017 hired Interamerican for three months of consulting work aimed at improving PDVSA's “long-term reputation” and “standing” among “targeted stakeholders" in the U.S.

No. 5 - A Florida man remains on the run after police say he fought with another man inside of a liquor store allegedly because he didn’t get a “thank you” for holding open the door.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon at a Publix Liquor store in Lakeland when the suspect allegedly asked the victim “you don’t say ‘thank you’ to people who hold the door open for you?” The victim said thank you, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, while the two men continued to exchange words while shopping. The suspect allegedly threatened the victim if he “said another word”, to which the victim said “another word.” Deputies say the men began to fight in the store before a third shopper was able to break them up.

Weatherwise, you will need that umbrella Thursday as wet weather starts rolling through South Florida to end the work week.