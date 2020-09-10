6 Things to Know: Miami-Dade Cuts Ties With School Platform, UM Set to Unveil New ‘Turnover Chain' in Opener

It’s Thursday, September 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - After 13 hours of meeting that started Wednesday and went into the early hours of Thursday morning, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools board voted to cut ties with the online platform that has been at the center of controversy and blamed by some for the problems at the start of the school year.

The Miami Herald reports the school board voted unanimously just before 2 a.m. to end the agreement with My School Online, which is run by the for-profit tech education company K12. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said teachers could expect a final decision by Friday. In the first board meeting since school began on Aug. 31, close to 400 teachers and parents submitted comments that were overwhelmingly negative about the online platform. The virtual board meeting started at 1 p.m. Wednesday and ended after the vote.

No. 2 - More than a month after a 7-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting in Brownsville, police arrested two men in connection with the case.

Alana Washington died on July 25 after being struck by a bullet near the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue. The child's mother told NBC 6 that Miami-Dade Police detectives notified her of the arrests. Antonio Robinson, 22, and Jarvis Baker-Flanders, 23, were arrested and charged with murder. Robinson was booked into Miami-Dade jail and is expected to appear in court Thursday. Baker was arrested in Georgia after he confessed to the charges and is in jail awaiting extradition to Miami, according to the sheriff's office in Lowndes County, where Baker is being held.

No. 3 - Miami-Dade County will be moving its curfew and is allowing more reopenings starting next week.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the new measures during a virtual news conference Wednesday. Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the county's curfew is moving from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly, Gimenez said. A special exception will be made for Thursday night's Miami Hurricanes game at Hard Rock Stadium. Gimenez said anyone out after curfew who attended the game can show their ticket if they are stopped by police and they won't receive a curfew violation.

No. 4 - Football returns to South Florida with the first ‘Canes game of the 2020 season as Miami hosts UAB with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.

The school won’t reveal the look of the 2020 ‘turnover chain’ until Thursday night’s opener. With coronavirus concerns across the area, the ‘Canes assured fans this week that while fewer fans will be in the stands this season the chain will still be in attendance. Head coach Manny Diaz said the chain (or chains) would be wiped down after each use to insure that it is clean for the next turnover or offensive touchdown.

No. 5 - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Miami International Airport say they seized nearly $500,000 that was being smuggled out of the country inside a piece of furniture.

Officials say the $491,280 was found inside the bottom of a cushioned chair that was on its way to the Dominican Republic. The money was unreported, which is against U.S. currency requirements. Failure to report more than $10,000 worth of cash that is being exported out of the country can result in the money being seized.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, the wet conditions stick around Thursday across South Florida and could make for quite a rainy start to the weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.