6 Things to Know – Miami Mayor Concerned Over COVID Count, More Protests Ignite South Florida

It’s Monday, June 15th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - As Florida's coronavirus case count continues to see large daily spikes, local leaders in South Florida are beginning to discuss whether stricter regulations may be needed once again.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has a call scheduled with the Florida Department of Health today to address rising concerns. Suarez has said that another stay-at-home order is not off the table.

No. 2 - Black Lives Matter protests took place all weekend long in South Florida, including one counter-protest that rallied in support of law enforcement Sunday afternoon in Bayfront Park.

Those who attended the rally - called "Law and Order" - came carrying American flags and chanting in support of President Donald Trump.

While the event stayed peaceful, things got a tense when a small group of protesters in support of Black Lives Matter arrived. Sunday marked the sixteenth consecutive day of demonstrations in South Florida.

No. 3 - Authorities in Georgia ruled Sunday that the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside an Atlanta Wendy's was a homicide.

Brooks, 27, died after he was shot twice in the back on June 12, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement. Brooks was shot Friday night after a confrontation with two Atlanta police officers in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant.

An Atlanta police officer, Garrett Rolfe, was fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks.

No. 4 - What started as the first NASCAR race with fans back in the stands ended under the lights Sunday as Denny Hamlin took home the Cup Series’ Dixie Vodka 400 inside Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Winning his 40th career Cup Series race, Hamlin drove the No. 11 FedEx Toyota to victory lane while holding off Chase Elliott and David Blaney. It's the third time Hamlin has come out on top in Homestead, going along with victories in 2009 and 2013.

No. 5 - A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT). The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, spotty showers and storms early will give way to numerous afternoon thunderstorms and lots of humidity. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.