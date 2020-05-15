6 Things to Know – Miramar Police Issue Arrest Warrants for NFL Players, Weather Closes COVID Test Sites

It’s Friday, May 15th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party, authorities said Thursday.

Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

No. 2 - Several state-supported coronavirus testing sites in Florida will close through the weekend in anticipation of bad weather, health officials said.

Ten drive-thru sites and four walk-up sites will close on Friday, May 15, and will reopen on Monday, May 18, due to a low-pressure system expected to impact the state this weekend.

No. 3 - South Florida's airports are ghost towns for now. But as businesses start to open next week, that may soon begin to change.

MIA is seeing passengers drop from a bustling 115,000 a day to about 7,500. But the airport says it's using this time wisely. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is running a promo campaign showing the sunshine and tourist spots.

As South Florida begins to reopen Monday, tourist leaders are hoping those hunkered down in their homes across the U.S. will chose to break out of the COVID-19 blues and visit.

No. 4 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended his executive order preventing foreclosures and evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic through June 2.

DeSantis announced the extension during a news conference in Doral Thursday. The governor had initially issued the order on April 2.

While the moratorium has been extended, the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts is still processing evictions which means some tenants are receiving notices to get out, even though they don't have to.

No. 5 - The Democratic-controlled House is pressing ahead Friday with votes on another massive rescue bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments, renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals, and extend a $600 weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefit.

The first four coronavirus response bills were bipartisan measures that passed by sweeping votes, but Friday's measure — with a $3 trillion-plus price tag that exceeds the prior bills combined — promises to pass largely along party lines.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, wet weather persists Friday with scattered showers and storms. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.