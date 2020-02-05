6 Things to Know – MSD Dad Escorted From Speech, Officer Confrontation Seen on Camera

It’s Wednesday, February 5th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A shocking video has surfaced online that shows a school police officer threatening to shoot students outside a South Florida high school.

In the video, a group of officers are seen approaching students near North Miami Senior High School. The officer is then seen cursing at the other children and telling them to back away before putting her hand on her firearm and threatening to shoot them. According to the school district, the officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.

No. 2 - President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history but coming at the start of a tumultuous campaign for the White House.

A majority of senators have now expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there's nowhere near the two-thirds support necessary in Republican-held Senate for the Constitution's bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove the president from office.

No. 3 - Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a "Great American Comeback" on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor.

Republican legislators chanted "Four More Years" as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump's speech as he ended his address. Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting, was escorted out for speaking out amid Trump’s comments on protecting Second Amendment rights.

No. 4 - The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay late Tuesday showing former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the opening contest of the party's 2020 primary season.

The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional place atop the presidential primary calendar.

No. 5 - If you have yet to see the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” but are reluctant to spend hundreds on tickets, now might be your chance: a digital lottery will take place for every showing in Miami, and winners will be able to purchase tickets for the price of two cups of coffee.

Show producer Jeffery Seller and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts announced the lotteries would begin with the show's first performance on February 18th. Tickets for Hamilton at the Adrienne Arsht Center currently start a $99. But 40 lottery winners per show will be able to purchase admission for just $10 a head.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, South Florida is in for a beautiful, but warmer middle and end of the week ahead of a cool front's arrival and a much cooler weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.